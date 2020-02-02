advertisement

An abusive father felt that his partner had “learned his lesson” after hitting her ten times when she said “okay”.

Gary Newburn, 29, was sleeping on a sofa when his girlfriend went to Asda for shopping.

advertisement

The Southern Derbyshire District Court learned that when she returned, she said “okay” and he started punching her in the head before crushing her cell phone on the floor.

The attack was so intense that his victim was huddled in the corner of the kitchen.

Despite the appalling attack, she did not support the charge and did not seek a restraining order.

But the magistrates decided that he deserved to be punished and gave him a community order, which includes 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Sarah Sanderson, a prosecutor, said the incident took place on November 24.

She said in court: “The victim confirms that they have been in a relationship with the defendant for several years and that they have two children together.

“During the relationship, he was generally fine, but he could be very demanding of her. During the day, the accused slept on the sofa most of the day.

“The victim decided that she should go to Asda for shopping. She returned home and went to the kitchen. She said” okay “.”

The court heard that Newburn did not like her to tell him that, but she did so to start a conversation with him.

He then hit her on the right shoulder and repeatedly hit her on the head and shoulders ten times.

Ms. Sanderson said that she ended up curling up in the corner of the kitchen and that she had her arms over her head to protect herself.

She said, “He stopped assaulting him, took his phone and crushed him to the ground, causing damage. He was arrested and taken to the police station.

“He said he didn’t like her using the word” good “. He was asked why he had attacked her and he said” I wanted to hurt her “and that she had” learned her lesson ” .

“The victim does not want a restraining order, has refused to support the charge and is still taking care of him.”

The matter was adjourned while a report was being prepared by the probation service.

The report revealed that Newburn did not know why he had behaved like him. The probation worker told the court that he was depressed and said that the victim “did not fully understand what he was going through”.

He said that Newburn resented his lack of understanding.

Read more

What has happened in the courts?

James Close, mitigating, said, “He confessed to the police. If he hadn’t said anything, he wouldn’t be here today.

“The fact that he has confessed means that he is here today. He is currently depressed, unable to work due to depression and lives with his mother.

“When it is all over, the victim wants him to come back to live with her. (There is no request) restraining order. He has not been convicted before.”

Newburn, of Beaufort Street, Derby, pleaded guilty to common assault and a criminal injury charge.

In addition to the 12-month community order, he was fined £ 40 and paid costs of £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90, bringing his total payable to £ 215.

.

advertisement