A teenage girl behaved “like an animal” when a police officer tried to arrest her partner, who had locked her outside.

Demi Walley, of Warner Street, Derby, had an argument with her boyfriend early in the morning and she called the police because he had locked her out.

The Southern Derbyshire District Court heard how the visiting officer sought advice from his sergeant and it was decided that a “positive approach should be taken”, so he went to arrest the partner – against the will of the accused.

The 18-year-old woman then told her boyfriend to “run away”, and then attacked the officer. She was then arrested. In court, she told the probation service that she behaved “like an animal”.

Courts sentenced Walley to a community order for assaulting the police.

No details were provided to the court regarding what happened to the partner.

Kanwaljit Singh, president of the bench, said, “The policeman was just doing his job. He came to help you and he got out of hand. We understand your apologies for what happened.

“You pleaded guilty and cooperated throughout the process. We thank you.”

The court learned how the incident happened on January 23.

Lynn Bickley, a prosecutor, said: “A police officer was on duty and was asked to go to an address where the accused reported that his partner had locked him out of the house.

“The officer spoke to the accused. She stated that she did not want any action taken. The officer asked his sergeant for advice. There was a need to take a positive approach.

“The officer went to arrest the man, the accused told the man to run away while he was about to be arrested. She also tried to obstruct the officer by walking towards him.”

The court learned that when the officer went to arrest the man, the officer was assaulted by Walley.

The officer suffered discomfort, but was not injured. In a statement provided to the court, the police said he “did not expect to be attacked”.

Justine Dexter, mitigating, told the court that Walley was of good character and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

She said: “This is a young woman who called the police for help and ended up being taken away and arrested at the end of the incident, losing her good character today.

“We are in the early hours of the morning, she has an argument with her boyfriend, he locks her up and she cannot go back. She receives advice from her family members and is invited to call the police.

“She calls the police and doesn’t think it will go any further.”

The court heard the defendant make it clear to the officer that she did not want the police involved.

Dexter said: “She should not have behaved as she did with the officer. She expressed remorse and regret for what she did. She suffers from anxiety and depression.

“She apologizes for her behavior. She regrets her behavior and she has pleaded guilty.”

The matter was adjourned while a pre-sentence report was being prepared by the probation service.

The court heard Walley tell the probation service that she “behaved like an animal” during the incident and that she “had just panicked.”

The court learned that she left school at 16 and currently has universal credit, but hopes to start a plumbing course in May.

Walley pleaded guilty to assault by beating an emergency worker.

She received a 12 month community order which included 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a fine of £ 80.

She was then ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 90, as well as court costs of £ 85. It cost him £ 255.

