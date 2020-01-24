advertisement

A shoemaker who lost his thumb in an abnormal accident had his big toe amputated and then sewn on his hand to replace it.

David Lee was cutting the heel of a shoe in his store when he suddenly got tangled in the machine and, in horror, saw his cut thumb fall to the floor.

After freeing himself from the machinery, David’s first thought was not the pain in his hand, but rather the way he could make a living after the accident.

He said, “Right away, I knew how serious it was and I was just worried I couldn’t fix the shoes anymore. I cried my eyes when I thought about it, because I thought I was going to lose my shop.

“I was more concerned about that than my thumb because it is my passion. Everything happened so quickly, but I didn’t feel any pain and I immediately turned off all the machines and I even went outside to get a swatter while I was waiting for the ambulance! “

After being initially at King’s Mill Hospital in Mansfield, David was quickly referred to the Pulvertaft Hand Center, at the Royal Derby Hospital, where the idea was suggested to him that a new “thumb” could be created in using one of his big toes.

He feared he could no longer repair his shoes

(Image: Derby and Burton University Hospitals)

David added, “As soon as I was told that my toe clip gave me a chance to continue my work, I immediately said to do it. I had never heard of such a procedure before, but I also knew that the Royal Derby Hospital had the best hand surgery team in the country. “

Five days after the accident, surgeons spent approximately 10 hours completing the complex procedure, which was only performed a handful of times at the university hospitals of Derby and Burton and is only considered for patients with certain types of amputations.

Miss Jill Arrowsmith, one of the two consultant consultant surgeons who performed the operation, said, “This procedure is only available to patients who have lost a lot of their thumbs, usually up to the joint.

“Not having a thumb can be very disabling, especially for those who do manual work. This type of injury could mean that these patients cannot stay at work, so we are delighted to be able to offer this treatment option.

He said he didn’t feel any pain

(Image: Derby and Burton University Hospitals)

“Reconstructions from toe to thumb are quite rare, but we are really pleased with all the results obtained by these patients. There are many ways to rebuild your thumbs, but using the big toe provides the best functional and cosmetic benefits because it’s the thing that most resembles an inch on the body.

“David worked very hard to recover from his injury and did very well. He is the first master shoemaker I have ever met, so it is really nice to hear that he is back doing what he likes to do. “

It is now just over a year since David’s accident on January 9, 2019, the specialized team of the Pulvertaft Hand Center helped him undergo months of rehabilitation to increase his grip strength and return to normal.

Thanks to all his hard work, the shoemaker has now returned to his beloved trade and admitted that he was “overwhelmed with admiration” for the UHDB staff who helped him.

He added, “Thank you, I feel too small to say it because what the hospital did really meant the world to me. I’m doing what I love again and the team has given me the opportunity to do it.

“I really appreciate them because without them I couldn’t have gotten to where I am today.”

