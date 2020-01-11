advertisement

A medical examiner from Derby came up with a convincing theory as to why a Devon mom became addicted to talcum powder.

Lisa Anderson made the headlines when it was revealed that she eats a jar of Johnson baby talcum powder every day.

She suffers from a rare and strange disease called pica, a disorder that also afflicted Elsie Campbell, wife of scientist Jim Campbell OBE.

Like Lisa, Elsie developed a strange urge, hers involved eating several heads of lettuce each day.

Jim sensed that something was wrong, did some research and discovered that lettuce contains a chemical called sulforaphane. Women with breast cancer do not have this chemical.

Elsie was tested and found to have breast cancer from which she recovered, in part through early diagnosis. It turned out that Elsie’s pica was her body trying to tell her something.

Jim, founder of Surescreen Diagnostics, believes Lisa’s pica also has an explanation.

He said: “Pica can get pretty weird and talc seems to be an extreme, but if someone is very short of magnesium, talc will meet that need.

“Unfortunately, the magnesium in talc is chemically linked to silicate and the stomach has a hard time fighting magnesium from the talc molecule.”

This means that the body can only absorb a small amount and that the cravings will not go away.

“Once the stomach is repaired, it is not surprising that a pattern of consumption emerges. This is known as the feedback loop,” said Jim.

“Food cravings take many forms, but common deficiencies include iron, magnesium, zinc and copper.

“The medical profession is just waking up to the idea that many dietary patterns and choices are influenced by deficiencies in the body.

“We have millions of years of evolution that dictate our food choices, but with much of our food now prepared for us, we no longer know exactly what we are eating.

“Some nutritionists believe that obesity is motivated by the desire for certain vitamins or minerals that come with an unhealthy dose of carbohydrates.

“Pica is the extreme form of this desire.”

