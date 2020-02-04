advertisement

Derby’s aim to lead a healthier lifestyle and stay fit in 2020 – with more choices to reduce their meat consumption as environmental concerns develop.

This is according to internationally recognized personal development guru Kul Mahay, who interviewed 350 people at his recent conference on the Ignite Your Inner Potential transformation at the Riverside Center in Derby.

advertisement

This confirms a national trend, with the number of Britons consuming foods containing meat substitutes increasing from 50% in 2017 to 65% in 2019.

According to a recent report from the global market research company Mintel, sales of meatless food increased by 40% to around £ 816 million in 2019, as British concerns about the environment, l and health increase.

One in eight Britons is now a vegetarian or vegan, the majority of whom are between 18 and 24 years of age.

“Health and well-being are always at the top of the New Year’s resolutions,” said Kul Mahay, a former police chief who became a lifestyle guru.

“An increasing number of participants who completed the Ignite Your Inner Potential questionnaire would like to eat less meat in 2020, with a large number generally wanting to lead healthier lives.

“However, I emphasize that it is better to have firm objectives that are really, really well thought out.

“All you need is focus, a plan, and intentional action if you want to be successful.”

Kul draws on his own experience to motivate others. He recounts the moment when, at the controls of 20 officers during a Premier League football match, he lit a cigarette which triggered an emergency response.

“I had no idea that I was standing directly under a smoke detector, which then triggered the smoke detector,” said Kul, who lives in Derby with his wife Taj.

“He could have seen 30,000 football fans evacuated from the ground, but luckily the eagle-eyed security officials spotted me breathing for a few moments before triggering a release.

“It is fair to say that I took a little stick with people who told me about it afterwards and, although I laughed at it, it had a serious effect on me and made me start reassess my whole life. “

This year was the third annual Ignite Your Inner Potential event, which saw a host of speakers who were helped by Kul – his Create and Speak graduates – talking about their life experiences.

Attracting a mix of people from successful business owners to groups of police, families and ordinary people, the youngest participant was only five years old.

“Because I personally train and coach each speaker, I know who they are and the values ​​they hold,” said Kul, “and, therefore, the 2020 event was one of the most exciting events to this day.

“There was a lot of energy in the room and I hope those who attended Ignite Your Inner Potential left invigorated.”

.

advertisement