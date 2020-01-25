advertisement

Derby has been rated as the best place to live in the UK for young people, according to a new study.

Depending on where you are in your life – whether you are starting your career, saving for a house or starting your retirement, there are different things you are looking to get out of your place of residence.

Credit experts, TotallyMoney has produced a guide to the best places in the UK to live at every stage of life and Derby has become one of the best.

The guide helps young professionals find cheap rent and well-paying job opportunities, families find exceptional schools, and retirees find safe and social areas.

Although Derby has been shown to be the best city for all age groups, it ranks first for young professionals and young couples.

The high net salary (£ 2,125 per month), the low rent (£ 494.44) and the cost of housing (£ 158,998) make it an ideal place for young people looking to save.

According to the study, only 23% of income is spent on rent in Derby, which is the lowest in the UK.

This leaves young people a lot of money to spend in one of the 70 bars and pubs available in the city which offer £ 3 pints.

Henry Keegan, research manager at TotallyMoney, said: “Navigating a course through life can be tricky and even stressful, especially for those looking to live outside familiar areas.

“From recent graduates to retirees, knowing your options for where you live and work can help everyone.”

Derby has named some of the UK’s largest cities, including London and Glasgow.

According to the survey, despite the popularity of London, especially among young professionals, it is doing poorly at all standards of living.

Due to the high cost of rents and accommodation (the average house price is £ 477,856.33) and a high population, which means that more people are taking advantage of the opportunities, the capital does not offer much compared to other cities.

