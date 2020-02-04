advertisement

A Derby pharmacy has sold surgical masks as fears about the coronavirus grow in the city.

Day-Night Pharmacy on Wilson Street has seen overwhelming demand for masks since it was confirmed that the deadly virus had spread to the UK.

Pharmacist Usnaam Ali said the store also saw increased sales of hand sanitizer gel.

The 31-year-old actor said about five customers daily request products, mostly of East Asian ethnicity.

He said, “We have sold about 20 of them. Usually they don’t sell.

“Many retailers have also sold complete. They can be for anything, as if you are in an environment where there is debris or thick smoke.

“There is no scientific evidence to suggest that they prevent viruses, it is a fact.

“We tell people when we sell them. It’s more psychological, people want them on their face.

“The hand sanitizer gel has also sold a lot.”

Recently, students recently returned to Derby from the Chinese city of Wuhan were placed in segregation due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The University of Derby has been reported to have confirmed that “a very small number” of students who returned from Wuhan before the travel restrictions were put in place are “self-isolated for 14 days”.

A university spokesperson told the Guardian that all of the students were “fit and healthy.”

The virus, which was first reported in Wuhan on December 31 of last year, has killed more than 250 people in China.

Nearly 12,000 cases of the virus have been reported in the country.

A flight from Wuhan transported 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals to the United Kingdom on January 31. British passengers agreed to a period of isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

The epidemic is only the fifth public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in seven decades of history, after Ebola, swine flu, polio and zika.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against “everything except essential travel” to China.

.

