A Derby owner who verbally threatened and unlawfully evicted a tenant was spared.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said he was deeply concerned about the case and made it clear that an early guilty plea from Sajjad Ahmed saved him from being sent to prison.

Ahmed appeared before the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty last December to the illegal eviction of a tenant.

The court learned that Ahmed had taken over the management of the Dairy House Road property from his brother, who owned the property, after a family grieving.

He was verbally abusive towards the tenant, threatening and ordering him to leave the property, without giving the required notice. The tenant, fearing for his safety, felt that he had no choice but to leave.

Ahmed was sentenced to a 16-week curfew for illegal eviction and ordered to pay the prosecution costs of the council of £ 809.02. He was also ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 85 and compensation to the victim of £ 100.

District judge Taaffe also said it was clear that Ahmed was the muscle and took the law into his own hands.

The council’s housing standards team, which has taken the matter to court, has a zero tolerance policy for landlords who openly flout the law using fear and intimidation against their tenants.

Councilor Jonathan Smale, city council cabinet member for Communities, Neighborhoods and Streetpride, said, “This is another good result for our housing standards team who work so hard to protect Derby tenants from harm. rogue owners like this.

“If private tenants have concerns about their landlords, they can trust that our team is in place to take action if necessary.”

