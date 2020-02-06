advertisement

A Derby nurse went to 10 Downing Street to present petitions calling for urgent action on the shortage of nurses.

Kelly Hitchcock, a community psychiatric nurse, delivered the petitions, signed by 220,000 people, with members of the Royal College of Nurses (MRC) today.

The group demands that the government make resolving the nursing shortage its top priority.

Kelly, who qualified as a nurse two years ago and works for the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, was a leading figure in the MRC’s campaign to reintroduce public funding for students in medical care.

They believe that this will reverse the drop in the number of nursing students caused by the abolition of the NHS scholarship in 2017.

The government has recently announced that it will reinstate a maintenance allowance of at least £ 5,000 a year for nursing students from September this year as part of its electoral promise to increase the number of 50,000 nurses.

Kelly said: “Every day, in every part of the health and care system, nurses are pushed to the breaking point because we are not enough.

“Wait times for A&E treatment, life-changing surgery, a general practitioner appointment and access to mental health support continue to increase as capacity within the service fell far below the level of demand placed on it.

“Nurses are the most trusted occupational group in the country, with 96% of people placing them at the top of a list of professions that also includes doctors, teachers and the police. By signing these petitions in such large numbers, the public has again shown that it is on our side. “

The number of vacancies in the NHS for registered nurses in the Midlands is 8,416, according to the most recent figures released in November of last year – an increase of 6.1% from the same point in 2018 where there were 7,931 vacant positions.

The number of job vacancies for NHS nurses in the region represents 12.6% of the workforce – one in eight nurses.

RCN, the UK’s largest professional nursing union, says the shortage jeopardizes the quality and safety of patient care and leaves many nurses with unmanageable workloads.

The MRC now wants the government to invest in additional financial support for nursing students to make tuition fees more affordable as well as a change in the law to make it clear who is responsible for the health and social protection systems at national and local levels to ensure there are enough nurses.

Lesley Cain, a cancer patient who underwent a mastectomy, joined Kelly and her nursing colleagues to deliver the petitions to number 10.

She said: “As a person who has needed the help of the NHS, I can only praise the care I have received. The nurses made sure I was comfortable and were there for me every step of the way. It was clear, however, that they were under the most incredible pressure and they simply did not have time to take a break.

“I can’t imagine what it might look like and we have to start taking care of those who take care of us. As a patient, I can tell you that I can see the pressures and I think it is time for the government to take real action before it is too late. “

