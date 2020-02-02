advertisement

A Derby nurse regained self-confidence after losing more than five stones in less than a year.

Laura Browning felt uncomfortable with her weight after tipping the scales at 15 and a half stones last February.

The 31-year-old athlete often found himself out of breath and his eating comfort while playing computer games became uncontrollable.

Laura, who lives near the city center, said: “My problem was stress and food stress. If I felt upset, I would only eat constantly.

“I sat in front of my Xbox all day eating skewers and curries.

“I liked sweets and crisps, and I sat at my desk at work eating a block of cheese.

“I didn’t like the way I was and it ended up getting out of control.”

At the heaviest age, Laura was a size 20 and suffered from chest pain every time she exercised.

But she has since transformed her lifestyle and enjoys running, biking and swimming.

Laura, who joined Mickleover Slimming World last February, said: “I had such a hard time walking, it hurt my chest and I often found myself out of breath.

“But I walk everywhere now – I walk 25 minutes to work every day and 55 minutes for my Slimming World group every week.

“I like to cycle, run and go swimming. I also joined a gym, which I would have found very difficult to achieve before I lost weight.

“I enjoy cooking more for myself, eating pasta, rice and lots of fruits and vegetables.

“I still have curries and kebabs, but just healthier versions of the ones I had before.”

Laura, who is now 8 to 10 years old, says her weight loss was “transformative” and helped her gain confidence.

She is very grateful for the support of her family and friends after reducing to 10.5 pounds.

Laura, who works as a nurse at a Derby nursery, added: “My family has been very supportive, as have my friends at work and Slimming World.

“I love being with people now, I’m happy to talk to people and feel more like a team member at work.

“It was transformative, I learned to love myself more and I regained my confidence.”

