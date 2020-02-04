advertisement

Motorists have scratched their heads after a “slow” sign on a street in Derby seems to have been placed by mistake on the wrong side of the road.

Confused drivers on Back Sitwell Street spotted the painted instruction as they exited a sharp 90 degree bend into the street.

Workers and motorists on the street believe the board mistakenly placed the sign on the wrong side of the road, saying it would be better suited on the other side of the road – warning drivers of the impending turn.

But Derby city council was quick to respond, stating that the sign is not in the wrong place, but that it is there to warn motorists of private exits from the road – not the turn itself.

James Close, solicitor at Bhatia Best solicitors, said: “For me, the sign does not make sense, because motorists who cross the bend after our office do not need to slow down when they are moving away from the bend .

“In fact, more often than not, they accelerate to get out of the corner and onto the straight road.

“For me, it seems that the council put it on the wrong side of the road and backwards. Motorists must be warned of the turn because it comes towards them, not after they have crossed it.

“We have a lot of people accelerating in this area. I never knew there was an accident there, but it’s only a matter of time before something happens.”

“I think the board should review the situation and change it.”

According to Mr. Close, the road markings have been in place for some time now.

Amjid Ibrahim, also a lawyer for Bhatia Best, said: “The shift is a real risk and something that the board needs to address.

“There should be slow signals when you approach Sitwell Street and go down Back Sitwell Street to the turn.

“I’ve never had an accident there, but there must be clearer signs to warn people of the sharp turn.”

Derby City Council said four “slow” signs were placed on Back Sitwell Street.

He indicates that the slow sign on the other side of the road is not related to the hairpin bend.

A Derby city council spokesperson said, “There are four” slow “markings along the right section of Back Sitwell Street, two in each direction strategically placed as a traffic safety measure.

“There are a number of private accesses and private roads on this road, so the markings remind drivers to travel carefully along this stretch of road and are not related to the 90 degree turn . “

