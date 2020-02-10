advertisement

A single mother of four scratched a police officer when they tried to get him out of a house where she had been out of hospital for longer.

Michaela Woods was found by police seated on a sofa at an address in Derby in an upset state.

The South Derbyshire District Court learned that when they tried to get her out of the address, she refused to leave.

An officer moved to escort him, but the 29-year-old man scratched him.

The court learned that she was deeply sorry for the incident and that she is studying to become a caregiver to help others.

Courts fined the mother of four for her actions.

Prosecutor Ben Payne said the incident took place at 12:30 p.m. on January 10.

He said: “The officers went to an address where the accused was present. They ran into the accused in anger.

“The party explained what was going on in the address and called to say that the accused had been drinking and had become agitated and aggressive towards the people of the house. They wanted her to leave.

“An officer had gone to take her arm to support her.”

The court heard how she scratched the officer’s right wrist and right hand before scratching her face.

Mr. Payne said that Woods was handcuffed and taken to the detention center.

She admitted the incident to the police, explaining that she had had an argument with her boyfriend.

Simon Stevens, mitigating, told the court that she should get full credit for her guilty plea.

He said, “To be fair, I don’t think I met an accused woman as remorseful as she was.

“It was a real remorse for what really happened that night.

“She is a single mother with four children. All is well, she is attending university and wants to help people. She wants to be a caregiver and do something with young people.

“Her last offense was when she was 17, she is now 29. She has not appeared in court and I doubt we will see her again.”

Woods, of Havelock Road, Derby, pleaded guilty to assault by beating an emergency worker.

Courts fined him £ 80 and ordered him to pay £ 100 in compensation to the officer, court costs of £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 32.

It cost him £ 297.

Paul Dickerson, president of the bench, said, “We have listened carefully to what has happened here. I am sure you agree that you should not be here today.

“You were asked to leave and you should have left. There is no reason to assault a police officer.”

