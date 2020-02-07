advertisement

Two men who used “significant violence” during a bar fight were both imprisoned.

Aaron Tidey, 20, and Michael Best, 28, led the attack after an argument broke out at D’Gio’s in downtown Derby.

Derby Crown Court heard that they kicked and punched their victim in front of his father and friends.

The victim was left with serious cuts and bruises, as well as a broken jaw.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 19 of last year.

Prosecutor Sarah Slater said an argument was raised and one of the accused was heard to say, “Do you want to be stabbed or something?”

Miss Slater said, “The victim then described how he was hit on the head and then hit by Best.

“He describes being hit twice on the left and right sides of his face, feeling instant pain.”

After he fell to the ground, Miss Slater said that Tidey had hit him on the head.

The impact broke his jaw and left him in the hospital for three days.

The fight occurred at D’Gios in Victoria Street, Derby

After their arrest, Best committed another offense.

Miss Slater said, “Best has registered in court for a previous appearance. He taped a laptop computer which showed some of the witness statements in the case.

“He uploaded this to Snapchat with the caption” snitches “, followed by four emoji faces.”

The two men, from Slack Lane, Derby, have now been imprisoned.

Tidey was sentenced to five years and three months after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

And Best received 15 months after admitting to having suffered bodily harm and diverting the course of justice.

In condemning Tidey, Justice Shaun Smith QC said, “You became involved in an incident in which you used significant violence against the victim.

“In particular, he was attacked by you, he was hit several times by you and therefore he suffered very serious injuries.

“It was a horrible incident for him.”

According to Justice Smith, Smith said: “You ended up in an incident in which someone was seriously injured, but I realize that you did not cause these injuries.”

Regarding the Snapchat image, the judge said, “It must have been very, very unpleasant for the people involved. The audacity you have to do this in the court of the Crown really makes believe. “

Earlier in the proceedings, defense lawyers had asked for leniency on behalf of the clients.

Elizabeth Evans, who defends Tidey, said, “This is clearly a bar fight that has gone wrong. There is a lot of remorse in the report and in a letter he wrote to the judge.

“He was abused by his mother-in-law from a young age and was homeless for a while.

“He has hurt himself and has tried his own life over the years several times. It was a wake-up call for him. “

And David Webster, defender Best, said, “I have a note from him and his new partner. They have a child together, and it will be their fourth child. “

D. Gio’s, on Victoria Street, had his license suspended following the fight. However, he recovered it later.

