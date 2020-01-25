advertisement

A man was jailed and given an injunction against his own father after harassing him at his address in Derby.

Hassan Dabashi had been informed by his father that he was no longer welcome at home and he continued to “shout bad things at him”, causing stress.

The Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court has learned that the 24-year-old from Pear Tree wanted to go to jail so he could “wake up” and “decide what he really wanted to do with his life.”

District judge Andrew Meachin received more information about Dabashi’s case and granted his wish, sentencing him to prison for his actions.

When sentencing, the judge said, “This is harassment from his father who is hurting himself. He returns knocking on the door. There is an argument with his father.

“I impose an immediate deprivation of liberty.”

Neil Hollett, a prosecutor, presented the case to the court.

He said: “The accused is not welcome at the address.

“There was a problem with the accused who came to the address, which worried the family. He came to the address and was greeted by the victim’s wife, (the mother of accused) because his mother feels sorry for him.

“The victim describes the accused with alcohol and mental health problems.”

Mr. Hollett told the court that the accused’s mother said he was going to sleep at the address because he had problems at his own address.

The father told him that he was not welcome. The accused yelled at the father, causing him stress, before leaving the house.

The court learned how he came back a little later before leaving.

The court learned that he had “asked his father for money” before being arrested.

David Cusack, mitigating, told the court that a “brief, sharp shock” might help him think.

He said: “This is a classic dilemma for parents.

“He tells me that he wants to go to prison to wake up and decide what he really wants to do with his life.

“I try to facilitate what he wants. He immediately pleaded guilty. A brief violent shock may give him time to think.”

Speaking in court, Dabashi told his lawyer that the money argument was about a holiday that the defendant paid and since they were no longer going on vacation, he wanted to get the money back.

Dabashi of Princes Street, Derby, pleaded guilty to non-violent harassment.

He was imprisoned for eight weeks and received a victim fine surcharge of £ 122.

A prohibition order was also issued for two years.

.

