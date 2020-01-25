advertisement

Lasting weight loss may seem like a tough battle, but a Derby man thinks he has found a simple solution – buy an electric car.

After buying a Volkswagen e-Golf last September, Robert Hardie lost over a stone – and he says it’s because he no longer walks past the confectionery aisle at gas stations.

advertisement

“After four weeks of buying an electric car, I thought it really helped me lose weight,” said the 55-year-old.

“Then I realized that I was no longer going to gas stations, so I don’t buy chocolate and crisps.

“It’s just one of those things you don’t think about.”

Robert of Allestree said that he often used gas stations because his work in Gloucester is a 200-mile round trip.

But now he just loads his vehicle.

“I call it the electric car regime,” he added. “When I tell people, they laugh.”

Robert, who works for electric golf cart maker Stewart Golf, realized the impact of gas stations on his waistline when he started using a gasoline car again.

He said: “I had a car accident and received a courtesy car for a short while. I was going to gas stations again and I regained my full weight. no will. “

Robert said he had since lost weight after retrieving his electric car.

He said: “It is a fantastic car to drive, cheaper to use and easy to charge. It’s also better for the environment.

“Once you have had one, you will never come back.”

Encouraging more people to use electric vehicles is at the heart of the government’s efforts to fight climate change.

Transport accounts for 23% of the UK’s CO2 emissions – more than any other sector.

Sales of all-electric vehicles increased 70% last year from 2018, suggesting that Britain has reached a turning point.

By 2030, experts predict that more than 125 million electric vehicles will be owned by people around the world.

.

advertisement