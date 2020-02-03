advertisement

A 34-year-old Chaddesden, tried for the murder of a Belper grandfather in a Derby park, chose not to testify in his defense.

The Derby Crown Court judge and jury learned that Kirk Guy would not take a position in his trial in which he is jointly accused of being responsible for the murder of Simon Jones.

His lawyer, James Beck, said, “We are not calling the accused Kirk Guy to testify and officially close our case.”

However, one of his co-defendants, John Williams, testified in his own defense.

Guy from Haydn Road; Williams, 24, of Waterford Drive, and Jacob Ali, 20, of Ashworth Avenue, all in Chaddesden are on trial for murder and conspiracy to robbery.

They deny all the charges against them.

Their trial, now in its third week, has so far been informed of the deaths of Mr. Jones, 57, and Belper, after being stabbed three times in the legs in an alleged drug trade in Chaddesden Park around 9:45 p.m. April 20 of last year. .

The prosecution stated that this had been arranged between Guy and a man named Carl Calladine who went to the scene with Mr. Jones.

But once arrived, it is alleged that Williams and Ali, both masked and under Guy’s direction, stole cocaine from Calladine and then murdered Mr. Jones.

The knife Williams is accused of using to stab Mr. Jones was then brought back to Ali’s address where it was cleaned in a bleach bucket, wrapped and then hidden at an address in Alvaston.

Two men, Thai Johnson, 20, of Renfrew Street, Chaddesden, and Zak Stevens, 27, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, have already pleaded guilty to lesser charges of helping an offender, admitting that they had cleaned and hidden the “Rambo style”. hunting knife.

The trial of Guy, Williams and Ali continues.

