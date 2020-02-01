advertisement

Real Madrid took the lead in the league by six points ahead of Barcelona when Karim Benzema won 1-0 against Atletico Madrid.

The previous two derbies between this season’s teams – one in La Liga and one in the Supercopa de Espana final – ended 0-0, but Saturday’s clash finally bucked the trend.

After holding out in the first half and doubling at half-time by Zinedine Zidane, Madrid managed to prevent Benzema’s first home goal against Atleti.

Substitute Vinicius Junior would have been close to performing well with a late goal, but Madrid’s failure to score another was not costly when Atleti’s six unbeaten run ended at Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos scored the winning goal at the Supercopa final in Los Blancos last month, and Madrid’s captain almost took the lead in the first ten minutes, but was torn apart on both occasions.

Ramos had some defense work to do in the 18th minute and reacted sharply to Madrid’s penalty area after Thibaut Courtois blocked Vitolo’s goal.

Courtois was struck shortly afterwards, but Angel Correa’s attempt missed the goal before Casemiro was lucky that his desperate loss from Alvaro Morata did not result in a penalty.

Zidane rolled the die, introduced Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez to replace Toni Kroos and Isco, and brought Federico Valverde into play. The decision paid off almost immediately when midfielder Jan Oblak, with an excellent performance, forced a nice parade in the long run.

However, Zidane’s changes proved crucial in the 56th minute – Vinicius drew three Atleti defenders before dismissing Ferland Mendy, whose cross from Benzema was hit with a side foot.

Oblak then denied Vinicius to leave Atleti in the game, although the visitor could not expect the bleak start to 2020 to continue.

What does it mean? Madrid put Barca under pressure

Quique Setiens Barca will face Levante at Camp Nou on Sunday, knowing that they need to react to prevent Madrid, which has been unbeaten in 13 La Liga games, from ending the weekend with a lead over the summit.

Atleti has lost three of its four games in all competitions since the Supercopa final.

Vinicius lights Madrid

Zidane’s attempt to play Valverde in a big role in the first half failed, but the Frenchman noticed his mistake. Vinicius joined in, adding breadth, pace and skill to the Madrid attack. Ultimately, he played a crucial role for Benzema’s winners.

Simeone’s time at Atleti is over?

Atleti’s loss leaves them 13 points behind Los Blancos and the main goal is to qualify for the Champions League. Even though a lot of money has been pumped into the squad, Diego Simeone’s influence seems to be gradually waning and a change may be needed before the next season.

What’s next?

Real Sociedad is expecting Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, while Atleti will face Granada in his next La Liga game two days later.

