According to the Ofsted annual report for 2018-19 published today, Derby is still languishing at the bottom of the East Midlands ranking for the number of “good” and “exceptional” primary and secondary schools.

As of August 31, 2019, 75% of the city’s elementary schools had obtained the top two marks from the inspectors, a figure unchanged from the previous year.

The regional average is 84% ​​and the national average 87%.

While 40% of secondary schools in Derby were deemed “good” or “exceptional” until the same date, against a regional figure of 71% and a national average of 76%. This is a decrease of 13 percentage points compared to the previous year as of August 31, 2018.

Derby is also at the bottom of the East Midlands table for student scores in secondary and elementary schools.

In total, 60% of Derby elementary school students met the standard expected for 11-year-olds in the second stage key tests, more commonly known as SAT, compared to a regional average of 62%.

And 38% of high school students have reached 5th grade or more in English GCSE and math, compared to a total of 42% in the East Midlands.

The two sets of numbers relate to the 2019 SAT and GCSE exams.

Recently Ofsted released a report on what he calls “blocked” schools – those that have failed to achieve good or exceptional marks over several years, of which Derby has been cited as having one of the highest country numbers, alongside Southend-on-Sea and Darlington.

But Derby city council education chiefs said they were not to blame, insisting that “all of the stuck schools identified in the report are academies beyond the council’s control.”

Schools in Derbyshire fared slightly better in the charts with 82% of primary schools, down one percentage point from 2018, rated as good or exceptional. Good or exceptional secondary schools remained at 56%.

In total, 63% of Derbyshire elementary students achieved the expected standard for 11-year-old students in the second stage key tests and 43% of high school students achieved 5th grade or more in English and math at GCSE .

Katrina Gueli, Regional Director of Ofsted East Midlands, said: “A concern for Ofsted, and mine, is the number of schools that have not been able to achieve a good or exceptional mark on a number of years and inspections, sometimes referred to as “stuck schools”.

“We have recently published research on this issue and I hope the results will prove useful to schools in breaking the cycle and obtaining a good or exceptional mark.”

