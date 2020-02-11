advertisement

A father born in Derby said his daughter got a call after finding a piece of machinery in her ice cream cone.

On Sunday February 2, Paul Traczykowski of Highbury Vale, Nottinghamshire gave his daughter a Morrisons mint ice cream cone.

The 38-year-old who was raised in Chaddesden said that after eating most of it, his wife Emma had found what appeared to be a plastic machine housed inside the cone.

He said, “My wife said she just noticed something inside the cone as she finished it and he just ripped it off.

What the room looked like when it was cleaned

(Image: Paul Traczykowski)

“She looked inside and it was a piece of plastic. We were not very happy and it was a bit of a tight call.

“We washed it and it looked like it had come off something in the factory and fell into the cone.

“My wife took a picture and we started searching the Internet to find out what it could be.

“It seems to be a machine that seems to hold the product when it does and it had just fallen.”

Emma took a picture of the plastic part before Paul went to social media to alert Morrisons of the problem.

He contacted the brand via Twitter to let them know what he had found inside the ice cream.

But he claims that he “was not listened to” because he had not received a receipt despite the purchase of the product two months ago in the Bulwell store.

He said: “I bought them a few months ago and I had no more packaging because I unpacked it and left it in the freezer.

“I just wanted to let them know. I didn’t want any refunds or anything in return because I don’t want this to happen to someone else.

“But because I didn’t have a receipt, they just didn’t seem to listen. I do not lie”.

A Morrisons spokesperson said, “We have tried to contact Paul so that we can identify the object, and so that we can thoroughly investigate the matter.”

