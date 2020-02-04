advertisement

A researcher from the University of Derby wants to recruit families living in the city to share their experiences of claiming universal credit.

Robyn Fawcett, doctoral researcher at the university, wishes to follow the path of the Derby applicants over a period of 12 months.

Participants will be invited to share their story in three anonymous interviews throughout the year. They will receive a £ 10 voucher in exchange for each.

For his research, Mr. Fawcett wishes to address various families, from single parents to couples and married people with children, as well as to people living in social housing, social housing and private rental housing.

He said: “This research is conducted through the University of Derby and examines the experiences of families who apply for universal credit.

“I focus on Derby and I want to recruit participants in this area.

“It will follow the applicants for universal credit in their journey, over a period of 12 months, through three face-to-face interviews. The information you provide during the interview will be kept anonymously to provide you with a safe space to share your universal credit. story. “

Universal credit was introduced by the government to simplify benefits for people of working age and to encourage paid work.

It merges six benefits and puts them into a single monthly payment which is sent directly to the applicants’ bank accounts.

Mr. Fawcett’s research is titled “An Exploration of the Experiences of Universal Credit Seekers”.

Those who wish to get involved or want more information can send an email to r.fawcett@derby.ac.uk or call or send an SMS to 07395946828.

