Busoga won the first game this season 3-0. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Busoga United FC versus BUL FC

Mighty Arena, Jinja

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 16h

The city of Jinja will speak again on the language of football as Busoga United and BUL FC meet at the Mighty Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The two may not be among the greatest teams in the country, but are great rivals and each is proud to make the most of the other.

For Busoga, their objective will be to achieve a first high-flying double on their eternal rivals.

BUL is desperate to win as it has not yet scored three points this year.

Three successive losses and a draw are all they could manage in their first four games of the second round.

However, the draw took place in the first game under the direction of new head coach Arthur Kyesimira, who was recruited to replace Peter Onen.

Currently in 6th place, the victory of BUL can see them climb to 3rd place.

Busoga, however, started the second round in good shape.

The students won three and lost only one of their game openings.

However, the loss came in their last game against Onduparaka FC 2-1.

With a defeat in their last game, Busoga will indeed want to record a victory against BUL on Saturday.

Three points for Busoga will see them evolve at the point level with BUL FC in the standings.

Match facts

It will be the 8th meeting between the two parties since 2016.

During the 7 meetings, each won once, the other five all ending with a draw.

BUL took four points from Busoga last season, including a 2-2 draw in the second leg.

The first meeting between the two this season saw Busoga win 3-0.

Busoga enters the game after losing just one of their last six league games (W3 D2).

At home, the Students also lost one of their six matches (W3 D2).

For BUL, they are currently winless in their last six league games (D3 L3).

Far from home, they have now played five games minus the win, shooting twice and losing three.

