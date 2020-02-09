advertisement

Senior dancers from the Derby dance school, HA Dance Company, are at the top of the world to learn that they won a place to represent the England team at the 2020 Dance World Cup.

13 dancers aged 14 to 18 from the school, currently based on Stores Road, will travel to Rome in June to perform two dances as part of the England team.

“Proud Mary”, a jazz routine and a contemporary piece “There Will Be Time”, beat thousands of candidates to qualify for the live final of the prestigious international competition which brings together representatives from 62 countries around the world .

Hollie Beastall, a 15-year-old student, also advanced to the national final with his modern solo. Hollie of South Normanton traveled to Pineapple Studios in London to perform his solo in front of a panel including the internationally renowned choreographer Arlene Phillips and Debbie Moore, founder of Pineapple Dance.

Hollie came third, just missing a spot to represent her country in solos, but an incredible achievement nonetheless. Hollie was also chosen by Debbie Moore as the model for her agency.

In October of last year, 26 dancers from the school performed at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and are therefore delighted with the prospect of a new international adventure in a few months. The team is currently seeking corporate or private sponsors to help subsidize travel costs and their team kit in England.

Director Alexandra Mahjouri said, “I couldn’t be more proud of all of them. They work so hard and it really paid off. First Disney and now this incredible opportunity to represent England. This is dance – team spirit, hard work and sportsmanship. ”

