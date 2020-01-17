advertisement

Derby County was indicted this afternoon by the English Football League (EFL) following a review of the club’s profitability and sustainability submissions.

The EFL said it billed the Rams for recording losses greater than the amounts allowed over a three-year period, and will now be referred to an independent disciplinary committee, which will allow the club to make representations.

Derby could be subject to a point deduction if the evidence against them is proven.

“After a review of Derby County Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) submissions, the EFL billed the Club for having incurred losses greater than the amounts allowed under the EFL rules for the three-year period ending June 30 2018 “, said EFL. in a report.

Mel Morris, County Derby owner

“The club will now be referred to an independent disciplinary committee, which will hear representations from EFL and the County of Derby.

“As these issues are now the subject of prosecution, the EFL will not comment on this for the time being.”

Spending regulations allow championship clubs to lose £ 39 million over three years.

Derby recorded combined pre-tax losses of just over £ 8 million for the period in question, after posting a profit of £ 14.6 million in its latest accounts.

Derby County’s, Pride Park Stadium.

However, these numbers were spurred by the sale of £ 80 million from their stadium to owner Mel Morris – the club then rented it out.

It is an agreement that has drawn criticism from other clubs in the Championship and is now under further review.

Last March, Birmingham was deducted nine points from EFL after a similar charge against profitability and sustainability rules was proven against them.

.

