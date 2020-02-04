advertisement

Several companies with nearly 470 employees are expected to be demolished and their employees relocated to make way for Derby’s costly flood protection program.

The companies in question, located in three large buildings on Stuart Street and Derwent Street, near Silk Mill Park, may be required to obtain a mandatory Derby City Council purchase order.

It would aim to relocate these nearby businesses, potentially in new buildings to be constructed on land that would be newly protected by the £ 95 million Our City Our River program – which aims to protect the city from flooding.

The companies affected by the proposed demolition are the Derbyshire Probation Service, Methodist Homes and Cartwright King Solicitors, among others.

Council staff say the companies have been informed of the demolition project and have had frequent discussions with the authorities.

The NatWest building on Derwent Street is also to be demolished, as well as the Exeter House apartments at Exeter Place nearby

However, the board confirmed that neighboring The Tap and The Smithfield pubs would be retained.

Approved in 2012, the Our City Our River project lacks nearly half of its funding.

The documents published by the board now say that the project may not succeed in obtaining the necessary funding to complete the project and that “the complete completion of the works is not certain”.

New flood defenses would stretch along Stuart Street, far from the river bank

(Image: Google)

Details of the next steps in the project have been outlined in city council documents for a cabinet meeting next week.

These documents seek to approve spending of £ 2 million to advance the next steps – such as in-depth design work on what will be called Derby Riverside.

The proposed flood defenses would be constructed in front of a short stretch of Phoenix Street and a few large apartment buildings directly bordering the Derwent River.

These defenses would then be reduced to Stuart Street, at the bottom of what is currently the shortcut for the green cathedral gateway – along the street, behind The Tap and through part of what is currently Exeter’s apartments House.

After that, the defenses would follow Meadow Road and follow the river until the crossing of the railway and the A6.

The faucet would remain exposed to flood damage and “vulnerable”, but board staff say it’s an acceptable risk because it’s not a business that would be affected in the same way as office buildings along from the river.

These office buildings, which will be demolished, would become isolated by rapid flooding from all sides during a 100-year flood.

According to the board, this could make it dangerous for employees to stay in the building and leave them trapped out of reach of help.

New business buildings would be constructed on land to be protected by the city’s new flood protection.

This land, between the underpass and the Derwent river, would see the construction of seven large new buildings.

Four would be built on what is currently the Notts and Derby buses.

Several more would be built on the old Derby Telegraph offices in Meadow Lane, which have since housed Storage4U, Bela Rugs and the Grand River Suite.

These new buildings would create 1,000 new jobs – half of which would be businesses to be demolished – and 1,000 homes, including the hundreds of apartments to be housed at The Landmark.

This is an artist impression of the appearance of The Landmark in Phoenix Street

(Image: Godwin Developments)

A parking raft would also be lost as part of the next phase of the flood protection project.

This includes the Phoenix Street parking lot – which will be the site of The Landmark – an informal parking lot near Stuart Street, Darwin Place and Look 300 Cars.

Catherine Williams, city council regeneration manager, said the next phase would improve the downtown area.

She said: “This is a huge work program and we have been very successful in keeping it on track.

“It is quite a challenge to find funding and we still have a lack of funding.

“The Riverside phase is one of our main regeneration opportunities – it will create a transport corridor (in which the floodwaters will flow) and contribute to the city center supply.”

She said there are currently only £ 11.8 million left to finance the program.

Cllr Chris Poulter, chief executive officer, said the project would protect the land so that new houses could be built on it.

He said: “They will benefit the whole city center and be well linked to the silk mill.

“It would secure properties along the shore, some of which were flooded during the most recent floods.”

The companies concerned were asked for comments.

