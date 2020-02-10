advertisement

Derby College Group has partnered with HUUB Ribble junior and the road cycling development team to create a performance academy for young aspiring riders.

The HUUB Ribble Performance Academy is sponsored by designers of triathlon kits based at Derby HUUB and based at DCG at Broomfield Hall near Derby.

DCG recently maintained its “good” Ofsted rating and Broomfield Hall has both sports facilities and residential accommodation rated “exceptional” by Ofsted.

The pilot program was launched last September with five runners studying the sport at Derby College and recruitment is underway for more members of the Ribble youth team and other 16 year old runners to clubs in the UK. Uni joined the Academy in September 2020.

The members of the performance academy combine continuing education qualifications with expert coaching, training and mentoring.

Each runner has a 1-2-1 training of the elite runner on track and on the road Jacob Tipper and a personalized daily training program based on the road and the track.

The objective is that the members of the performance academy get a place in the HUUB Ribble performance team with opportunities to participate in national competitions on weekends.

Nick Ramsden, director of the DCG Sports and Public Services team, explained: “Derby is becoming a center of excellence for cycling, especially with the facilities at the Arena velodrome and the international success of the HUUB / Wattbike track cycling team.

“By using all the facilities at our disposal and by using the support of the team of coaches, trainers and expert mentors, we will offer a clear path for young athletes who are seeking a professional cycling career.

“Our goal is to develop well-rounded athletes with training and education that are essential to prepare runners not only to compete at the national junior level, but also allow them to explore the possibility of a future career in the sport. “

Keith Atkinson continued: “The number of cyclists who practice cycling as a sport in the UK is increasing exponentially and the opportunities for the junior category (16 to 18 years old), then the progression in the senior teams is exciting.

“We were therefore impatient to find a university partner to combine education with coaching, mentoring, training camps, access to facilities and support for races for young riders.

“The HUUB Ribble Performance Academy will support some of these talented juniors and allow them to continue to grow and evolve as bicycle racers in a fully favorable environment, and potentially pursue a career as professional cyclists.

“This structured approach therefore stems from the wave of talented young riders who are moving away from the sport – probably long before they have had the chance to develop fully and explore their potential.”

