The Derby City Lifesaving Club, which has been in existence for more than 60 years, risks falling back.

Since 1958, the club has trained the general public in water safety, the rescue and surveillance of swimming pools.

The group, which meets every Monday evening at the Queen’s Leisure Center in the city center, has also worked with police, firefighters, scout groups and schools.

Tim Fullagar has been a member of the club since the age of 12 and is one of its oldest members.

Now 18, he fears the club will fall back by the end of this year if it doesn’t attract more members.

Tim, who is on the club committee, said, “We have lost a lot of members in the past three years and that means we are in financial trouble.

“When I joined the team about seven years ago, we had about 70 members, but we are now less than 20.

Tim Fullagar is a member of the Derby City Lifesaving Club committee

(Image: Derby City Rescue Club)

“If we don’t attract more members by the summer, we may have to retire by the end of the year.

“But if things get worse in the coming weeks, it could be sooner than that.”

Tim wants to encourage more people to join the group to learn the “really important” skills that could help save someone’s life.

He added: “The club was created by the police to train the general public in skills such as first aid. There are not many members left from that time.

“We are now teaching resuscitation, safety around water, how to manage quicksand, all kinds really.

“The sessions are so much fun because we have such a diverse group of people, our youngest member is 12 years old and everyone adds something different.

“Right now, we have people of all ages training to be the rescuers of those my age, to people in their forties and fifties.

“The general skills you learn will be remembered for the rest of your life.

“For example, resuscitation skills could be very important.

“You never know when you are walking the streets of Derby, there is someone in trouble and you are the only person who can help him in the short term.”

The Derby City Lifesaving Club meets at the Queen’s Leisure Center on Cathedral Road every Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To join, it costs £ 4 per session for tuition and swimming, and there is also an annual membership fee of £ 7.50.

To find out more, visit the club’s Facebook page here.

