advertisement

A man who broke a restraining order just seven days after being released from prison for child abduction has now returned to bars.

Lewis Jeffers broke into a Sinfin home in 2017 and picked up an 11-month-old girl from her bed.

advertisement

He told the mother that he would drown the girl if she called the police before he left the baby.

Police were called to the area and when an officer cornered Jeffers, he dropped the child on the concrete floor.

Derby Crown Court heard how Jeffers was imprisoned for four years in August 2017, but just a week after his release in October 2019, he sent a Facebook friend request to the mother – violating her restraining order .

Judge Robert Egbuna, who presided over the case, sent the 25-year-old to prison, saying that his sentences would be “longer and longer” if he continued to reoffend.

“Stay away from her and her family”

He said, “I remember you because I condemned you the last time, giving you four years to take the child.

“You have served the equivalent of a four-year sentence and, within seven days of your release from prison, sent a message.

“You caused him some anxiety or distress. You know you weren’t supposed to contact her, this has been explained to you. You would have known that you would have caused some distress.

“It was a deliberate act on your part. I have the victim impact statement on the victim and it is clear that you made her fear for the safety of her children and herself.

“You should just stay away from her, I am told that is what you intend to do. You must prove that, if you continue, you will get longer and longer sentences.”

“Stay away from her and her family.”

Sarah Slater, a prosecutor, told the court that Jeffers was released from prison on October 2, 2019, and sent the Facebook friend request on October 9.

She said: “The accused pleaded guilty before a Magistrate’s Court for breaking the restraining order issued in 2017.

“He was released from prison on October 2 and, on October 9, sent a request to Facebook (friend).

“He was showing his profile photo so she would know it was him. She didn’t respond, blocked it from Facebook, took a screenshot, and reported it to the police.”

Facebook friend request

Slater explained to the court the details of the 2017 kidnapping offense.

She told the court that the accused broke into the woman’s home on August 6 and picked up her daughter from the bed.

He went on to say, “If you want to see her again, don’t call the police.”

The court learned how he left with the tot, but the police found him. He dropped the baby and ran away.

When he was imprisoned for this offense, he was sentenced to a restraining order against the mother to last until further notice.

Read more

What has happened in the courts?

Stuart Lody, mitigating, told the court that he had spent the last eight Christmas in detention and that he had “wasted his youth”.

He said: “First, he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“Second, he posted the request at 3:30 am It was a really stupid thing to do, he doesn’t remember the exact circumstances, but he probably had a drink.

“Third, he no longer made contact. At 25, he thought about his life for a long time. He realized that he had squandered his youth.

“He has missed his child’s birthdays, four in fact, and the last eight Christmas he has been in prison. He wants to find a job and be the full-fledged father of his own natural child.”

Lewis Jeffers, without a fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a prohibition order at a previous hearing.

He was sentenced to an immediate custodial sentence of 16 months.

The prohibition order also remains in effect.

.

advertisement