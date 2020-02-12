advertisement

A Derby Cathedral volunteer and a former RAF photographer died at the age of 100.

Bill Attenborough was a long-time member of the Derby Photographic Society and continued to volunteer at the cathedral until New Year’s Day.

Mr. Attenborough, who lived near the city center, unfortunately died at the Royal Derby Hospital on Friday, January 10, from a short illness.

Born on March 13, 1919, Mr. Attenborough grew up in Derby and went to school on Bridge Street.

He left teaching at the age of 14 and began working as an apprentice in the electrical engineering firm Newton Bros in 1933.

Mr. Attenborough left in 1946 and continued to serve as a photographer in the RAF for 22 years.

Mary Nicholson of the Derby Photographic Society says that Mr. Attenborough’s work has taken him around the world and even given him the opportunity to photograph The Queen on royal visits.

Bill Attenborough with his favorite photo from his career as a professional photographer. He had the honor of photographing The Queen during her visit to Northern Ireland in 1953.

She said: “After taking the exams, he became a land force photographer, up to 300 feet. The RAF has given him many opportunities to photograph different parts of the world with the latest cameras and lenses that d other people could not afford; photography in places such as Port Said, Khartoum, Egypt and Aden.

“In 1952 he attended and passed the RAF advanced photography course and in 1953 he had the honor of photographing The Queen in Northern Ireland during her crowning tour of the Commonwealth.

“It was in 1959 that he became RAF Fighter Command’s photographer of the year.”

After leaving the RAF in 1968, he returned to Newtons Bros for another 11 years, in charge of the department where he worked for the first time.

Bill Attenborough (center) with other former Newton Bros employees in May 2016

(Image: Sophy Newton / Andrew Carpenter)

Mr. Attenborough spent the last five years of his career at British Rail, retiring at the age of 65.

On retirement, he enjoyed traveling across the country to pursue his photographic interests.

He took pictures of buildings including Westminster Abbey, Westminster Palace and Albert Hall, and appreciated the freedom to choose his own subjects.

He was secretary of the competition and one of the “most established” and “active” members of the Derby Photographic Society.

A tribute posted on the company’s website reads: “Bill joined the company for the first time in 1941 and after an unstable start that saw him almost kicked out for low participation while serving abroad with RAF he has become one of our most established and active members.

Bill Attenborough in his youth

“During its centenary, it not only received the prestigious APAGB award for meritorious service, but it was also presented as part of the Olympus 100 Year Portrait Project.

“Bill had many good friends in society, the federation and his local community, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. ”

Derby Cathedral celebrated its centenary with an exhibition of his photographic work last March.

Derby’s acting dean, Rev. Canon Canon Elizabeth Elizabeth, described Attenborough as a “friendly face” who we will “miss us very much”.

She said, “Bill was a welcoming volunteer at the cathedral until his last illness – I think he was the last one on New Year’s Day – and he had often done photographic work for the cathedral.”

Bill Attenborough with his 100th birthday cake in March of last year

(Image: Sophy Newton)

“He was always a friendly face, interested in people and everything that was going on, and he seemed unstoppable. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr. Attenborough survived both his first and second wives, as well as his two siblings.

He had two children, Caroline and David, both of whom paid him a sincere tribute.

Caroline said, “Dad, you are the only man who has never abandoned me, I will treasure the memories we had and we will miss you so much until we meet again. I still love you x”.

David said, “My father was a wonderful father, kindhearted, proud of his children and an extremely talented photographer.”

Mr. Attenborough’s funeral was held at the Markeaton Crematorium on Tuesday, February 4.

.

