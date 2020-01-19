advertisement

Derby-born chef Sat Bains’s decision not to serve vegan food in his Michelin-starred restaurant has won the support of DerbyshireLive readers.

The world-renowned chef has been running the Sat Bains restaurant in Nottingham for 20 years and has made it one of the best dining experiences in the UK.

It says it can respond to people with food intolerances and allergies as well as vegetarians, but it limits vegans who don’t eat anything derived from animal products, including milk, butter, honey , cheese and eggs.

His argument is that his menus require careful planning and that too few customers would want to eat a carefully crafted selection of vegan dishes.

Readers of Derbyshire Live seem to broadly endorse Mr. Bains’ position and have stated on Facebook that it is up to him to serve what he wants in his own restaurant.

Dawn Fantham said: “I am a vegetarian myself and it is my choice and it is his choice to serve the food he wants.

“We all have a choice, if you don’t like food, just don’t go. If you like food, then go and enjoy it. Simple.”

This is the Sat Bains restaurant in Lenton Lane, Nottingham

(Image: Joseph Raynor / Nottingham Post)

Darren Wallace was full of admiration for Mr. Bains’ attitude and said, “Stay true to your philosophy, your vision and your values, Sat. Love it.”

Vegan James Clulow also wished him luck and said, “I am a vegan and after reading the article I have no problem with that.

“I wish him good luck and it’s good to know that I certainly can’t eat there instead of showing up and hoping for the best.”

Restaurants serving vegan dishes have transformed Faye Stone to eat meat.

She wrote, “I have been a vegetarian for ten years, and now all of my favorite restaurant recipes have changed to make them vegan. It was not a change for the better, and I have now decided to eat meat.

“Vegan food requires different sets of cooking skills and flavors. It’s good to see a restaurant being honest about it.”

Kevin Tranter said he was tired of hearing about veganism.

He wrote: “I’m with Sat. It’s his restaurant and he can serve whatever he likes. Personally, I’m fed up with the hype around veganism, everyone has the right to choose and not not push veganism every day.

“I enjoy the meat and all the restaurants where I have to deal with vegans, but their restaurants don’t treat me, which seems to me to be a double standard.”

But Carol Waldon responded to social media suggestions that veganism is a passing fashion by saying, “It’s not a movement. Veganism is here to stay.”

Sat Bains offers seven and ten course tasting menus, which cost £ 105 and £ 120 per person, in its restaurant.

The current menu revolves around the game season with Wollaton Hall deer dishes with truffle, oak and lichen and partridge stew with kohlrabi tagliatelle and vintage Parmesan cheese 2014.

He said he couldn’t justify charging £ 120 per person for a vegan menu and added, “Vegan food is the biggest scam. The ingredients are so cheap. I want to give people good value -price.”

“We are not specialists in vegan food and I never wanted to be a vegan restaurant.

“The customers who come here know what to expect. We are niches – we can be niches with our menu in terms of ingredients, so there are some dietitians that we cannot do and that we will not do . I can’t go to a vegan restaurant and ask for a steak. “

