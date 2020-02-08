advertisement

A father for the first time recounted his devastation after losing his son who was born with his legs fused.

Joseph Shaw, a “miracle baby”, was born on February 3 and weighed only two pounds, with no kidneys, intestines or genitals.

Derby Stefan Shaw said that he and mom Chelby had the baby baptized at Royal Derby Hospital before tragically dying in his father’s arms just a day after he was born.

The 26-year-old said he and his ex-partner Chelby, also 26, of Alvaston were raising funds to give their son “the best possible start”.

Shaw, who is currently homeless and sleeping on a friend’s couch, said his son had been delivered by an emergency cesarean seven weeks earlier after Chelby was scanned.

He said, “When I got to the hospital, they said that from waist to toe, Joseph was like a fish.

“It was very overwhelming for me, but I knew I had to stay strong. He was on oxygen but they let me go and see him.

“I had never seen a baby like my son. He was like a mermaid, he was a beautiful, unique little boy. “

Mr. Shaw stated that Joseph’s medical condition continues to worsen and the parents have been informed that he will not do so.

Doctors said Joseph could be baptized by the hospital priest before his death.

Chelby and Stefan want to give their son the best funeral they can

Mr. Shaw said, “They must have pumped air out of him while he was baptized to keep him alive.

“We stood around our miracle baby who had him baptized for his last precious moments before letting him go.

“While I was holding him, they pulled the tube out of his mouth and he died in my arms. It was very heartbreaking and extremely difficult to drop something that meant the world to you. “

Parents were told that they could stay with Joseph in the hospital as long as they wanted to spend time with him.

Shaw said after spending three days with him, he plans to say goodbye to him on Saturday.

Shaw, who suffers from mental health issues, said reality hadn’t hit him yet.

He said, “I know I have to stay strong and we both have the support of our families.

“Now, I just want to share Joseph’s life with people.”

Shaw said he had his partner at the time, Chelby, trying to have a baby for a year before she got pregnant.

He said, “When Chelby went for her 20-week exam, we were told that Joseph would not do it because there was no fluid in the amniotic sac and no kidneys.

“We thought the worst, but he managed three more months. Doctors were shocked that he had survived for so long. “

Mr. Shaw stated that he and Chelby are now planning their son’s funeral. They have set up a fundraising page, you can donate here or here.

