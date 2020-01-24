advertisement

A series of events to celebrate the 180th anniversary since the opening of Derby Arboretum will begin this weekend.

Known as Britain’s first public park, it has a rich heritage and offers locals a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life for generations.

This year, Friends of Derby Arboretum has scheduled a series of events to pay homage to its 180 years of service.

The actual park anniversary will take place on Sunday September 13, but there are plenty of events to choose from before that date.

From Sunday January 26, events are scheduled until early November.

Richard Benfield, the group secretary, said: “This is a historic event, we are trying to raise the profile of the Arboretum as the first public park.

“We want more people to come see it, we are always surprised at the number of people who don’t know it exists.”

“It’s a great setting, you see people walking there as a group, it’s a new breathing space in the middle of a city.”

Benfield said it’s an asset to the city that the group aims to gain more attention.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, visitors can take part in a walk in the trees around the park that begins outside Grove Lodge.

Led by community park officer Mick McNaught, it will highlight some of the interesting natural sites in the green space.

Inside Grove Lodge, children and families can participate in an artistic activity with the community group Spiral Arts.

For the first time, visitors will be able to see inside the old pavilion of the bowling club being renovated.

Benfield said the Rotary Club of Derby is leading the renovations, which are underway.

During the day, visitors will have the opportunity to express their thoughts on how the community building should be used.

The recently renovated wildlife reserve will also organize sessions on making seed bombs and bird feeders.

Later in the year, the celebrations will include pancake making on February 22 and spring in the park on March 29.

On the anniversary of the park, a festival will be held with music, poetry and food stalls.

More information on the series of events can be found here.

.

