Locations of speed cameras in Derby and Derbyshire for the next two weeks have been revealed.

Last month, the Loss Reduction Measures Support Team (CREST) ​​was tried a new tactic by not revealing where his speed monitoring vans were located.

But CREST has now started publishing the places again and has announced where its vans can be found by Sunday, February 16.

This time, the locations include roads in downtown Borrowash, Belper and Derby.

CREST says it is publishing this information to “reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on Derbyshire roads”.

Please note that the locations listed are subject to change.

Mobile speed camera locations for Derbyshire by Sunday February 16

Common Road, Church Gresley

Derby Road, Wirksworth

London Road, Derby

Brookside Road, Breadsall

Peasehill, Ripley

Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor

Blagreaves Lane, Derby

Cole Lane, Borrowash

Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton

St Johns Road, Buxton

Wensley Road, Winster

Watergrove

Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley

Birkin Lane, Grassmoor

Storrs Road, Chesterfield

Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley

Rotherham Road, Killamarsh

Main road, Unstone

Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

Welbeck Road, Bolsover

Dronfield Road, Eckington

Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre

Woodland Road, Stanton

Mansfield Road, South Normanton

Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

Castle Road, Church Gresley

Cromford Road, Wirksworth

Main road, Morley

High Holborn Road, Ripley

A517 Cross hands

Heanor Road, Loscoe

Ball Lane, Thulston

Alfreton Road, Newton

Kilbourne Road, Belper

Haddon Road, Bakewell

Peak forest

Parkhouse Road, Lower Pilsley

Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth

Linacre Road, Loundsley Green

Mansfield Road, Doe Lea

Mansfield Road, Hillstown

Mansfield Road, Killamarsh

Northern Common, Dronfield

Ashgate Road, Chesterfield

Portland Avenue, Bolsover

Chesterfield Road, Hollingwood

Harvey Road, Derby

Acresford Road, Overseal

Tamworth Road, Sawley

Dinting Vale

