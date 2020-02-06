advertisement

A Derby family head says a fox came to her house “to ask for help” after a group of hunting dogs ran into a riot on her street.

Anne Denton of Mickleover said that the fox pressed its legs against the patio doors as if it were asking to be let in.

Just an hour earlier, Mrs. Denton and her husband, Roger, saw a number of unruly dogs running on their street.

Other residents of Fairbourne Drive reported seeing dogs treading on their grounds and jumping over walls.

The dogs were part of a legal hunting expedition organized by Meynell & South Staffordshire Hunt.

Ms. Denton said: “I was so angry because this chase said they had made a run and the dogs had left the run.

“These dogs were going crazy, they could have been on a track and deviated, but the fox must have been terrified.”

In the hour before the fox sighting, Ms. Denton said she saw one of the “huge” dogs in her garden.

When she went out to investigate, she found another animal behind her summer home.

Dogs rioted in Fairbourne Drive, Mickleover, earlier today

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

She said, “They were jumping in the back garden, they were huge dogs, they were going crazy in the morning.

“The dogs were barking and continuing, they tried to cross the door but it was locked.”

The 72-year-old retiree said a man was screaming but couldn’t see where he was.

Shortly thereafter, Ms. Denton went to an art class and left her husband – who is deaf – at home.

Just over an hour later, Mr. Denton was reading a newspaper near the French windows when he saw the fox appear.

Describing the moment, the 78-year-old said: “I was reading the newspaper, I looked aside and there was this fox watching.

“He had put his paws on the patio door. He was there for a few minutes, he looked like he wanted to enter but he didn’t.”

According to Ms. Denton, the garden next door is a good hiding place for a fox.

She said: “I imagine the fox was petrified, I would be afraid if I was chased.

“He was obviously hiding somewhere when the dogs arrived and the man gathered them.”

The couple said they had “never seen anything like it before” in the past seven years that they have lived on the street.

We contacted Meynell & South Staffordshire Hunt for comments.

