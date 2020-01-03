advertisement

A cowboy sheriff rides an honest horse through Los Angeles, but Fox’s red line doesn’t really capture his hero’s breakaway spirit.

One of the better moments in season three of “True Detective” is when an old Wayne “Purple” Hays (Mahershala Ali) looks at Roland “I’m a Feminist” West (Stephen Dorff) and asks his former partner, “some shit.” “It is the kind of favor that only former lawyers can ask of each other – a last trip for the sake of the old days from the books – and it is also the kind of scene that Dorff perfectly depicts in” Deputy ” prepared the service.

Fox’s new cop drama feels like a natural continuation of the star’s work in Nic Pizzolatto’s beloved HBO series. Again Dorff receives a shield and a weapon. Again he plays a good old boy who doesn’t let bureaucratic bureaucracy stand in the way of justice. Once again I can’t stop humming “Old Town Road” every time Dorff slips into the frame on horseback or with a 20 year old truck.

When “Deputy” leans into his star’s rebellious charms, it clicks. It is even better if Dorff’s country sheriff exceeds expectations, either by omitting an offensive joke or adopting a progressive political stance. But as often as Bill Hollister’s attitudes are against the convention, they are recorded on the show around him. “Deputy” is a very conventional police procedure, which is underpinned by its wild lead and hindered by a lack of interest in the embodiment of its renegade spirit.

Directed by David Ayer (and directed by Will Beall with Kimberly Harrison as the showrunner), “Deputy” should be easily recognizable to anyone familiar with the director’s oeuvre. “Training Day”, “End of Watch” and his action flick “Sabotage” come to mind when you see the erratic handheld cameras that capture a washed out Los Angeles. The series should also be easily recognizable to anyone who has seen a single show about police officers in the past 20 years. Bill Hollister (Dorff) is the no-nonsense hero who leads a group of loyal officers who believe in their oath almost as much as their commanding officer.

The first episode introduces the thin, striking premise: Hollister, a chaotic, headache-inducing MP with a white hat, is unlikely to be promoted when the elected sheriff dies and an arcane city statuette places the oldest senior officer in office. According to broadcasting standards, this literal interpretation of a modern West works well enough – hell if we see Stephen Dorff riding a horse through Los Angeles is all we really need to shop for – but the following two episodes, which are intended for review, procedural playbook are torn straight from the police. Hollister pursues his illegal white whale in episode 2 and then leads episode 3 in pursuit of a bull killer across town: two cases of vengeance, one personal and one professional, both proving that Hollister won’t let anyone or anything Justice in the way.

Unfortunately, all three entries are as predictable as they are predictable. “Deputy” doesn’t even give a breath, but wants to be more than a literal case-of-the-week police drama. Hollister speaks in platitudes (already well documented on social media) and his actions are so predetermined that his grumpy demeanor may be due to the fact that he is on a cliched cop show and can’t do anything about it.

Apart from that, all of this formula forms a solid foundation. If you miss “Lethal Weapon”, “The Following” or any other old Fox cop show, “Deputy” will fill that gap. There are also a few welcome surprises, especially for the pilot. For one thing, Hollister may be a cowboy with a southern train, but he’s not a red state stereotype. The first thing his bosses insult him for is the extermination of an ICE raid. Later in the pilot, he doubled his position as an immigrant. Even though he’s saddled up with a personal security officer, a chauffeur, and a de facto partner – who’s also young, quick-witted, and lesbian – Hollister makes no jokes about her haircut and pretends ignorance about her love life. He jokes about her size, which he should do because the audience has to believe that Brianna Bishop (Bex Taylor-Klaus) can protect a man who is twice as heavy as the man.

These are small things, but they add up. Hollister’s occasional use of the Spanish language and the strict reprimand of the police are important, as “Deputy” could only have addressed the conservative Fox news flow. Instead, it’s a little more open-minded and the action scenes are solid. Sure, it would be nice to see Dorff & Co. trying to be a little more trouble, but at the moment there are definitely worse police dramas in the air – and only one can literally drive his horse down the old town street.

Note: C +

“Deputy” premieres Thursday, January 2nd at 9pm ET on Fox.

