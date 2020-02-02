advertisement

Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton are among those who can make a difference for Alain Vignault’s team

PHILADELPHIA – From the consideration that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, the conviction emerges that an ice hockey team is only as strong as its two bottom lines.

Because of this, players like Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton could play an important role in the last two months of the Flyers season.

Coach Alain Vigneault sees the importance of the contributions of his third and fourth units.

Pitlick and Laughton scored on Friday night to pull the Flyers 3-1 back in Pittsburgh. While the Flyers lost in extra time, they saved a valuable point.

What struck Vigneault was the way the planes dominated the third section and overtook the penguins 17: 4.

“I think one of the reasons I had a really strong third period was because I could roll four lines,” said Vigneault at a press conference before the Flyers-Colorado game on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

“We were able to build up a good pace and got good pressure. We missed the second period a bit, but we were able to come back. We have a point and I thought we played well. “

Gostisbehere, Hart arrives shortly before his return

Defender Shayne Gostisbehere (knee surgery) and goalkeeper Carter Hart (abdominal stress) skated on Saturday morning.

“Both drove well and there is a possibility that Shayne will be ready for Detroit (Monday),” said Vigneault. “Carter is not quite done yet.”

Better shot accuracy required

Vigneault was advised that the Flyers did not have a single player in the top 70 of the NHL.

According to Vigneault, this statistic is not because his team has no chance.

“If we could score a bit more goals on certain occasions, that would be an advantage,” said the coach. “But I think our boys look good and if we stick to the right process, we can take advantage of a little bit more.”

Strong third periods

Incidentally, the Flyers’ strong performance against Pittsburgh in the third quarter was no accident.

At the game on Saturday evening, the Flyers outperformed the competition in the third season of the season by 61-43 points.

This is a good sign for the flyers as many games are won or lost at crunch time.

“We are able to brake the opposition (with control),” said Vigneault. “This allows us to kill a few pieces. And if you kill these games, sometimes you can counter them quickly.

“And I thought that’s what we did really well yesterday in the third round (against Pittsburgh). We have to take quick countermeasures and look very good.”

The penguins are a Plus-17 in the third section, so this was not an easy task.

“I think we had 10 to 1 chances last night in the third half,” said Vigneault. “We just scored that one goal, but 10 chances are a pretty good number.”

Correct amount of grit

On Thursday, Vigneault repeated that he believed the flyers would make the playoffs.

He expanded this argument before the avalanche game.

“You have to show the way with your players to be tough day and night,” he said. “And our boys are excited. We are focused. They really like where we are.

“I don’t think they want this challenge, they are very confident that we will succeed. I’ve been saying from day one that they’ll be a playoff team. “

Short recordings

Claude Giroux reached third place in the NHL with 59.3 percent. … Ivan Provorov has played 298 games in a row from the start of his career, placing him second in a row when an NHL defender plays with the same team from the start of his career. Dan Girardi played 330 games in a row at the beginning of his career while playing third best in the NHL from January 27, 2007 to January 22, 2011 for the Rangers.

