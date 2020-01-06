advertisement

Ministries and agencies that fail to meet new climate commitments will be punished with reduced funding as part of new plans that the government will present today.

The Climate Change Act will force sectors to radically cut CO2 emissions over the next ten years and end the desired or voluntary goals that Ireland has not achieved.

Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Richard Bruton, said he was committed to having the law passed before an election.

In a separate letter to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that adopting climate change laws is one of his priorities before the Dáil is resolved in the coming months.

Mr. Varadkar asked Mr. Martin to agree to an “ambitious legislative program” for the remaining time of the Dáil. He added that he had firmly rejected the idea of ​​“handling” the current meeting that Martin proposed last year.

“Until the last moment”

In his letter, Mr. Varadkar wrote: “We need an ambitious program for the period from the resumption of the Dáil in January to the dissolution of the Dáil, as you proposed in April until the Easter break.”

He said governments should “be active in their duties to the very last moment.”

He also said that Fianna Fáil abstained on important budget or trust votes and that the party had to vote with the government instead.

I think it is reasonable to require that you formally assure the support of all of your TDs for this agreement, or agree to coordinate with the government if necessary rather than abstain. Only in this way can we both be sure that it is sustainable. “

It comes after Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness said he would vote against the government. Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin will meet in the coming days.

