GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its findings from an inspection after the death of three babies in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County.

The health department says that the pharmacy did not properly clean the equipment, had no trial to check the equipment for contamination, and that hospital officials did not follow state law for reporting disease outbreaks.

Three premature babies in the NICU died and five others became ill due to bacteria in water found in equipment used to prepare breast milk and the formula for donors.

The report is the result of an unannounced on-site investigation that started on 9 October 2019 and was closed off-site at Geisinger Medical Center on 25 October 2019.

Geisinger officials said that various corrective measures were taken after the inspection.

