The Department of Justice approved the placement of 10 beds in a room in a hotel in the center of a controversy over the alleged overcrowding of asylum seekers.

At the weekend, the department released a video of a room at the East End Hotel in Portarlington with 10 beds as “staged”. However, it was confirmed last night that it had approved a similar arrangement in a separate room in the same hotel.

The Ministry defended its decision to approve the 10-bed room and said it was large enough to meet the minimum standards of the 1966 Housing Act, which required the minimum space per person to be 400 cubic feet.

“This room is larger than 4000 cubic feet,” said the spokesman, adding that the room he approved had two windows, while the one that was allegedly staged had none. The room was not fully occupied and a maximum of eight people could sleep in it at the same time. Currently, a maximum of six people can be accommodated per room in the hotel.

However, interest groups sharply criticized the placement of asylum seekers in a room with 10 beds. Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, said: “It is an indictment against our asylum system if we defend the placement of eight people in one room on the grounds that it is allowed under the minimum requirements of the Housing Act.”

Data protection “essential”

“People in the asylum system are in a vulnerable situation and may have a traumatic background. Data protection is essential, ”he said.

He said protecting the privacy of people in the asylum procedure was “of the utmost importance”. “But in situations where a lot of people are in one room, it’s almost impossible.”

The footage filmed at the East End Hotel in Portarlington and distributed online over the weekend triggered widespread criticism of the conditions in the emergency call centers for direct care. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan tweeted that he was “concerned about the content of this video clip” and had requested a report.

However, the department later released a statement that the video “does not reflect reality in this facility” and management said that a number of residents had withdrawn from their rooms into the video’s room.

“The footage in circulation appears to have been staged,” the department said on Saturday.

In a statement last night, the Irish asylum seekers movement rejected the proposal to stage the video.

Caring attitude

“We are appalled by the behavior of both the Department of Justice and Equality and management at the East End Hotel, which claimed that the 10 beds in the room were staged by asylum seekers.”

Masi said he had reported the matter to the local fireman and would write to the Ombudsman to request an independent investigation into the overcrowding of emergency shelters and direct care centers.

“We are deeply concerned about the indifferent attitude of the Ministry of Justice and Equality in dealing with this matter.”

Masi and residents of the East End Hotel have repeatedly alleged overcrowding. Pictures and videos showing up to 10 beds in one room appeared last August and again in October. The department sent officials to investigate the conditions in the hotel and found that the size and occupancy of the room complied with the building regulations.

Subsequently, the residents were informed that the creation of videos or photos would violate the strict European data protection laws, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). However, data protection experts stated that in this case there was no legal basis for claiming the GDPR.

“The primary purpose of the GDPR is to protect fundamental human rights and not to serve as a method for businesses to keep people’s living conditions secret,” said Simon McGarr, a data protection and privacy lawyer at McGarr Lawyers.

