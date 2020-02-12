advertisement

Deontay Wilder, heavyweight world champion, made fun of Tyson Fury’s punch on Tuesday as the two unbeaten fighters prepared for their highly anticipated rematch in Las Vegas.

Wilder, the reigning WBC champion, will return to the ring with British star Fury on February 22, 14 months after the two men won an exciting draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

advertisement

Fury, who was knocked down twice by Wilder in the first fight, insists that he wants to chase a knockout in the rematch because he believes he has little chance of winning a decision before the Las Vegas judges.

However, Wilder was angry about Fury’s threats of the knockout on Tuesday and dismissed his opponent as a “pillow” for his fists.

Wilder, 42-0 with a tie and 41 knockouts, cited his experience from the first fight against Fury and found that he had felt no pain after the 12-round fight.

“I can’t tell you a round when I felt threatened by his power,” said Wilder in a conference call.

“He has pillows as fists. They were so soft. Maybe my adrenaline was too high to feel anything. Sometimes you feel sore after a fight. But I didn’t feel anything even after the fight.

“I carried out all of his punches, the ones he landed and went through them. So I don’t respect his power.

“He’s just a big man who can move in the ring. And that’s about it. There is no one there in terms of power.”

Power failure

Fury switched coaches for next week’s rematch and brought in Javan “Sugarhill” Steward. He hopes that he will increase his knockout power.

However, Wilder is unaffected by the changes in Fury’s corner.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to develop (performance) no matter what coach he brings,” said Wilder.

“You won’t develop strength in a few weeks … it’s impossible.”

Fury, who is arguably the most skilful heavyweight defensive boxer and outwitted Wilder for a long time in the first fight, is planning a more aggressive approach to the rematch.

But Wilder is skeptical that the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” intends to attack, and believes that he has already expressed doubts about Fury after sending him to the big screen in round 12 last time.

Anger miraculously recovered after this rainfall and somehow managed to hold onto the draw. However, Wilder believes that he has caused permanent damage to the British.

“If he brings the fight to me, he’ll make the fight even more interesting,” said Wilder.

“Deep down in his heart, I feel like he’s nervous from the first time. If you take a person out and get a concussion, you’ll never forget that.

“You never forget who did it to you. And when you return to the ring with that person a second time, it has to be stressful. He knows what the truth was.

“He can say that he hit me a long way off, but honestly he doesn’t believe that. If he thought he’d hit me, he wouldn’t have changed that much.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement