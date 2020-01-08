advertisement

TOKYO – An employee at Japan’s largest advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc, which had helped design the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been convicted of harassment charges, officials said Wednesday.

The agency punished creative director Kaoru Sugano, 42, last month for “harassing power” after he behaved in an “inappropriately excessive manner” to an employee within the Dentsu group, he said, without specifying the sanction.

The incident is the latest to throw Dentsu’s work culture into the spotlight. The firm’s president stepped down from his role following the “death from overtime” of a new employee three years ago in a suicide which prompted official investigations and new hands-on culture of Japan’s overtime.

Just last month, Dentsu received a warning from overtime practices authorities.

Shusaku Kannan, a Dentsu official, said in an emailed statement that Sugano was “firmly disciplined” and on leave of absence, but denied speculation that he was fired. Sugano served as creative director on the team of eight members planning for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020 opening and closing ceremonies.

Dentsu said he reported the incident to the Tokyo Organizing Committee 2020. On Tuesday, he petitioned the committee to relinquish its role of overseeing performance at the Olympic ceremonies, which was subsequently accepted, Kannan added.

Sugano was involved in making Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe appear as a video game character of Nintendo Co Ltd, Super Mario, during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, local media reported.

Abe has welcomed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Olympic Games in Tokyo which will host athletics and football events, as well as ceremonies.

A maximum of 13 billion yen ($ 119.89 million) has been budgeted for opening and closing events.

“Tokyo 2020 will ensure that there is no impact on the opening and closing ceremonies as a result of Mr Sugano’s resignation,” the organizing committee said in a separate email.

($ 1 = 108.4300 yen) (Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Andrew Cawthorne)

