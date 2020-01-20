advertisement

A dentist in Anchorage, Alaska, has been convicted of dozens of charges after being filmed while picking up a patient’s tooth while standing on a hoverboard, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

Seth Lookhart was convicted Friday of 46 crimes and counts in Anchorage Superior Court by Judge Michael Wolverton, who described the evidence presented by the state as “overwhelming” during a five-week bank investigation, the Department of Law said in a press release.

A lawsuit filed by the state in 2017 accused Lookhart of “unlawful dental acts”, saying that his patient care did not meet professional standards.

Lookhart, the court said, “carried out a tooth extraction procedure on a stunned patient while driving on a hoverboard,” filmed the procedure and then sent it to several people.

In at least one conversation, Lookhart joked that performing dental surgery on a hoverboard was a “new standard of care,” according to the court case, citing telephone information.

Lookhart was also accused of medical aid fraud for billing Medicaid for procedures that were either unnecessary or incorrectly justified and theft of $ 25,000 or more by diverting funds from Alaska Dental Arts, among dozens of others.

The evidence indicated that Lookhart “believed that he could get away with his fraud indefinitely, and that he believed his settlement was infallible,” said Judge Wolverton, according to the Department of Law press release. That proof “was often, and often in unbearable details, supported by Lookhart’s own texts, photos and videos.”

A lawyer for Lookhart, who had not pleaded guilty on all counts, declined to comment on Sunday.

He is expected to be sentenced on 30 April.

“It’s crazy!” Said hoverboard patient

The Alaska Department of Law thanked a number of former Lookhart patients who testified during the trial, including the patient whose tooth was removed while Lookhart was being filmed on the hoverboard.

Veronica Wilhelm testified that she did not allow her to be filmed while she was stunned or that she had her tooth removed while Lookhart was on the hoverboard, CNN partner KTUU reported last month.

Wilhelm didn’t even know about the video until she was contacted by researchers, she said.

“I would have said” hell no! “No, that’s unprofessional,” she testified, per KTUU. “It’s crazy.”

Stockler apologized on behalf of Wilhelm in court.

“It is unacceptable and convinced that when I agreed to represent him, I got to face him and told him what I thought of him to do this,” he said.

According to KTUU, Wilhelm turned to Lookhart and told him she thought he “could have made better choices.”

