OKLAHOMA CITY – Chris Paul told Dennis Schroder to take the helm and his buddy listened.

Schroder scored 30 points on Wednesday night to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103.

Schroder had six points in a critical time of 43 seconds, which helped the Thunder take control. Paul, an all-star who normally scores late in tight games, is voluntarily postponed.

“Chris, he handled it well because he saw that I was aggressive, had a few shots and free throws, so he thought,” Oh, you got it. Close the game, ” said Schröder. “When Chris Paul tells you that, it keeps you on your toes, you get more energy, you get hyped a bit, and I’ve done it.”

It was Schröder’s eighth game in a row with at least 20 points. He was a reserve in seven of these games, including this one.

“He plays really high level and did a really, really good job for us and he was a great spark from the bank,” said Thunder coach Billy Donovan.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 15 for the thunder, which won eight out of nine.

Gallinari has been the subject of trade speculation all day. He decided to focus on the game.

“My parents told me a great thing as a little kid – not reading newspapers or following the media,” said Gallinari. “I’m really not chasing anything, especially no match day.”

Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Kevin Love had 20 for the Cavaliers, who lost 12 out of 13.

“Execute,” said Love. “This is our next development. We want to continue like this.” And then I believe in the defensive end just to really reduce our coverage. We had some glitches tonight looking at each other and talking about the game plan, and we just have to make sure we stick to it 100 percent. “

The thunder led 61-53 at halftime behind 15 points from Schroder and 12 from Gilgeous-Alexander and Gallinari. Oklahoma City shot 52.4% before the break.

Cleveland led briefly in the third quarter after an early rally, but thunder took 84-81 lead into the fourth.

Larry Nance Jr.’s dynamic dunk cut the lead from Oklahoma City to 89-87.

Schroder was whistled for a technical after disagreeing with an offensive foul call against him with 3:42 remaining and the Thunder leading 95-94. The game was reviewed and the offensive foul was reversed, but the technical remained. Cleveland defeated the game at 95 after a free throw from Love.

Schroder scored two free throws and just under a minute to improve Oklahoma City by three. After Cleveland’s sales, Schroder hit a 3-pointer corner and 28.3 seconds were left to increase the lead to 106-100.

“It felt good,” said Schröder. “Everyone got up already, so I had to do it. It’s a lot of pressure, but it felt great. “

Schroder made one of two free throws with 20.1 seconds. A few seconds later, he forced Sexton to turnover, which sealed the game.

“I think a lot of people will watch the offensive game he did, the 3 and all that, but the theft he did at Collin was the game of the game,” said Paul.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F / C Tristan Thompson had an aching right quadriceps. John Henson started and ended with 11 rebounds. … Sexton scored 12 points in the first quarter. … Nance has secured 10 rebounds as a reserve.

Thunder: G Terrance Ferguson has missed eight games in a row for personal reasons and has returned to training this week. Lu started there, but Ferguson started in the first quarter. There ended up with four points. Ferguson scored no goal in 11 minutes.

citable

Paul, about reporters who ask Ferguson about coming from the bank:

“You ask him if he shouldn’t start tonight? It’s hard. Don’t do that to him, you know what I mean? Such a selfless guy who wants to win and stuff like that. So if you can – and I know that you have a job – but also respect it so as not to try to piss him off against your teammate like that. “

Ferguson had started all 36 games that he had played that season.

NEXT

Cavaliers: hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Thunder: Host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

