MANILA, Philippnes – Dennis Daa, Basilan Steel Big Man, one of the oldest players in the league at the age of 40, saw his minutes wane with the emergence of young talents in the Chooks to Go MPBL Lakan Cup.

But with the steel worker for their duel with the North Division Powerhouse Pasig-Sta. Lucia, the former PBA player, has turned the years back and proven that he can still do damage to both ends of the floor.

Daa delivered his best game of the season with 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals when Steel defeated Realtors [89: 83] last Tuesday night at Bulacan Capitol Gym and climbed to fourth place in the South Division.

“He gives us a lot of leadership,” said Basil’s coach Jerson Cabiltes of 6-foot-5-Daa, who scored an average of 5.3 points per game in almost 10 minutes. “He is stable and urgently needed for a young team like ours.”

Basilan increased his record to 16: 9 and jumped past Iloilo and General Santos to secure fourth place in the South division.

The opportunity opened up for Daa after Allyn Bulanadi, Mark Bringas and Shaq Alanes missed the game due to injury while Chris Dumapig was sick.

Rescue the blush of teammate Gab Dagangon, who held the ball too long and couldn’t get a clear shot at the end of the regulation,

Daa scored four points in a 7-0 blow to give Basilan a five-point lead of 83: 78.

Interestingly, Daa played his best game against a team sponsored by the company, which he won in 2007 in Sta. Lucia Realty.

“I hope we can continue to improve in our remaining games,” said Daa. Meanwhile, the Muntinlupa-Angelis Resort continued its hopes in the playoffs with a 90-86 win over Imus-Luxxe Slim, while the Bulacan Kuyas solidified their fourth place in the Northern Division after stopping the province of Sarangani [76-69] , for a 16-8 record.

