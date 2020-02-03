advertisement

COPENHAGEN – Denmark said on Monday it had arrested three key members of an Iranian Arab opposition group on suspicion of spying for Saudi Arabia.

The three members of the Arab Movement for Fighting for Ahvaz Eration Liberation (ASMLA) had already been accused by Danish police of supporting an attack in Iran in 2018.

“It is simply the view of the PET (Danish Security and Intelligence Service) that the three men, from 2012 to 2018, spied on a Saudi Arabian intelligence service,” PET chief Finn Borch Andersen told reporters.

Three Iranians have been under close police protection, and one was the subject of a 2018 murder plot that was prevented by PET after a major police operation.

In 2017, Ahmed Mola Nissi, an Iranian immigrant who founded ASMLA, was shot dead in the Netherlands.

PET said a Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent who was held in connection with the plot in October 2018 was still under arrest.

In addition, it said it had arrested a member of the Iranian intelligence service in absentia on Monday on suspicion of espionage and complicity in the 2018 murder attempt.

The Iranian government has previously denied any links to the alleged plot.

ASMLA calls for a separate state for ethnic Arabs in the southwestern province of Iran producing Khuzestan oil. The Arabs are a minority in Iran, and some see themselves as under Persian occupation and want independence or autonomy. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Andreas Mortensen Editing by Peter Graff and Giles Elgood)

