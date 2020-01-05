advertisement

Clean power

January 5, 2020 against Jesper Berggreen

2019 was a record year for the generation of sustainable electricity in Denmark. The national media channel dr.dk reports that for the first time ever half of Denmark’s electricity consumption came from sustainable generation. That is the data for the 2019 totals supplied by energinet.dk. Wind dominated, with 47% of the green energy from wind turbines. The rest came from solar energy.

This is an increase compared to the previous year and surpasses the previous record from 2017, when almost 46% of electricity consumption came from wind and solar energy generation.

Mass expansion in wind has begun

The main reason for the increasing power generation by wind in 2019 is that the Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm went online a few months ago. It is located to the west of Denmark and can in itself cover the annual electricity consumption of around 425,000 households (around 20% of total Danish households). It consists of 49 Vestas V164-8.3 MW turbines, giving it a total nameplate capacity of 407 MW, equal to the last major wind farm that went online in 2013: the 400 MW Anholt wind farm, which has 111 Siemens turbines 3.6 MW each. That is the number of turbines required watt-watt reduced by half in six years, which explains the rapid fall in the costs of offshore wind energy in the past decade.

Jan Hylleberg, CEO of Wind Denmark, who represents the Danish wind turbine industry, said to dr.dk: “It is mainly the approval of Horns Rev 3 that has increased the output, but it is also related to the fact that 2019 has been better windy year than 2018. “

However, the amazing growth has only just begun. The 600 MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea will be connected to the Danish and German electricity networks by 2021 and the Thor offshore wind farm in the North Sea by 2025 will be connected to a nameplate capacity of at least 800 MW. Thor is the first of 3 giant offshore wind farms that the Danish parliament agreed in 2018 to build by 2030.

With these wind energy movements, renewable energy sources the dominant energy source and the large majority in the Danish parliament that has just agreed on an ambitious climate law, the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 by 70% in 2030 is no dream and might even help Denmark to reach its final goal of being CO2 neutral by 2050.

