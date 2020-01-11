advertisement

Irishman Denis Lynch finished second at the Longines Grand Prix on Friday evening at the five-star show in Basel, Switzerland.

Born in Tipperary, he was one of nine drivers who entered the second round of the 1.55 m competition with GC Chopin’s Bushi from Onyx Consulting, where he achieved a double advantage as one of only four drivers. Lynch stopped the watch after 39.42 seconds with 14-year-old Dutchman Warmblood, but this wasn’t fast enough to take the top spot from Steve Guerdat (host) at Victorio des Frotards (36.98).

On Thursday Lynch and GC Chopins Bushi (63.10) were fourth behind the French combination of Julien Epaillard and Queeletta (59.57) in the 1.50 m night race.

Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill also competes in Switzerland. On Thursday, he finished fourth with Martin Egans Castlefield Vegas (63.02) in the 1.40 m speed class, which Swiss Martin Fuchs won on Avenir d’Aiguilly (62.01). On Friday afternoon, O’Neill and the 10-year-old Irish sport horse gelding placed an obstacle in sixth place (62.02) in the 1.50 m speed and handiness competition, where Frenchman Roger Yves Bost on Castleforbes Talitha ( 54.60).

The first of three international Al Shira’aa shows in Abu Dhabi started on Thursday when the top-class Mikey Pender and Marion Hughes’ self-bred ISH mare HHS Fortune (41.78) in the 1.40 m lancing class presented the third Occupied space. The Portuguese Luis Sabino Goncalves won this at Adiamood de l’Abbaye (38.90).

On Friday, in the main 1.45 m competition, in which he worked with Argan de Beliard (62.55), the Portuguese came second, who was trapped between Penders two mounts. The Kildare rider won third place on HHS Fortune (61.28), a nine-year-old Bay of Catoki, with Casanova van Overis Z (62.61), owned by Studfarm Overis and the Hughes Bravo team.

The two-star show should have ended on Saturday, but all competitions were canceled due to heavy rain, strong wind and flash floods.

While the FEI courses don’t start until next week, the 2020 Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Florida began on Wednesday. The WEF, which ends on March 29, will award more than $ 13 million in prize money via the racetrack.

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam, who lives in the United States, won the main class on Wednesday at Sweet Oak Farms eight-year-old Zangersheide mare Zandora Z. On Saturday evening, the annual battle of the sexes was awarded with $ 75,000 in prize money, making the Sunday Grand Prix.

