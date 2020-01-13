advertisement

Demonstrators rally at Sharif University after Iran approved Downing Jet

Demonstrators gathered at Sharif University in Tehran on January 13 as the demonstrations on the shooting down of Ukrainian Airlines PS752 continued. This video features demonstrators singing a hymn called “My Schoolmate” that urges citizens to take action against tyranny and violence. According to the BBC’s Persian service, the demonstrators also shouted, “They killed our elite and replaced them with mullahs.” The protests were the third day of the demonstrations after Iran admitted to accidentally knocking out flight PS752. There were reports of a violent collapse of the security forces in Tehran on January 12 and the arrest of the British ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran on January 11. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

