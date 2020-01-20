advertisement

VICTORIA – Constant tension over the construction of a liquefied natural gas pipeline across northwestern British Columbia has prompted a demonstration near a ferry terminal north of Victoria, affecting BC Ferries cruises to and from Vancouver Island.

BC Ferries says all vessels to or from Swartz Bay are on hold until further notice because demonstrators have blocked the highway entrance to the Swartz Gulf terminal, affecting any navigation from the facility.

An early morning announcement by a group that does not identify itself says protesters are blocking the highway leading to the terminal and are also using kayaks to ensure that the ferry to the mainland cannot leave its bed and incoming ferries do not may pass.

The notice says the protesters “demand respect for Wetsuweten’s sovereignty” and oppose the threat of what they call “a violent RCMP invasion”.

Seaside GasLink is building a 670-kilometer pipeline north-east of B.C. to Kitimat, but Wetsuweten’s hereditary bosses say they have issued an expulsion notice to stop work, though a B.C. The Supreme Court ruling prevents interference with pipeline operations.

The protesters’ message says BC Ferries has been targeted because of its “deep integration with the liquefied natural gas industry”.

“We emphasize that the provincial infrastructure cannot be built or maintained through the colonization and destruction of the territories and waters that Wetsuweten has ruled since time immemorial,” the email said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020

