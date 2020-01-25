advertisement

Demography is destiny, the old saying goes. But many of the safest advertised demographic forecasts have been grossly exaggerated or even absolutely wrong. In many cases, they reflect the aspirations of experts and reporters rather than the realities on the ground.

That’s a good thing. Many of the most well-known predictions of population growth were dystopian, imagining a hopelessly crowded planet that was increasingly racially divided, squeezed into a handful of cities, committed to increasing government control, and not interested in anything that smacked at religion. Fortunately, despite the media acceptance of these memes, they are often misleading and often simply wrong.

The population bomb explodes

Paul Ehrlich’s “The Population Bomb”, the Bible of the Environment for half a century, predicted a world in which humanity would “die out”. Ehrlich’s vision of a world plagued by mass hunger and chronic resource scarcity shaped the views of many scientists and experts.

Ehrlich’s plea for population control has gained credibility among climate activists who believe that we have to do without children, even in countries with low fertility, so that children do not contribute to the “carbon legacy” that speeds up our ecological billing. These ideas were picked up at major universities by the influential Guardian newspaper and greats like Bill McKibben and the ubiquitous Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Something completely different has happened on planet Earth. After the rapid and unsustainable population growth in the last decades of the 20th century, population growth has slowed not only in North America, Europe and Japan, but also in developing countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Cuba and most other countries, especially China and India ,

A majority of the world’s population already lives in countries where birth rates are below replacement rates. Contrary to Ehrlich’s predictions and most supporters of environmental protection, resources have become more and more numerous as the global rate of poverty and malnutrition has decreased.

Factors such as urbanization, the decline of traditional belief systems and the liberation of women may make the United Nations’ predictions for a world of 10 to 11 billion people by 2100 unfulfilled. The Austrian demographer Wolfgang Lutz is of the opinion that the population will not grow massively, but will increase from the current 7 to 8 billion by 2060 and then decrease sharply. For the first time since the Middle Ages, more deaths than births were recorded.

Back to the city?

One of the most consistent demographic claims in recent years has been the view that people are leaving the suburbs and “voting with their feet” for a dense urban life. However, these predictions were again greatly exaggerated.

After a hopeful recovery from the massive declines in the post-war period, the urban centers have lost their dynamism. Cities like Los Angeles, New York and Chicago are losing population. For the first time, the city of Los Angeles, not long ago one of the fastest growing communities in the world’s high-income population, is in decline.

Millennials have now fled to suburbs and to major metropolises, without large pre-war cores. Since 2010, over 90 percent of total growth in large metropolitan areas has been in the suburbs. This shift is increasingly affecting minorities, not only in the United States, but also in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

Most American Latinos, Asians, and African Americans already live in the suburbs, just like previous generations of white Americans. Many suburbs in western countries, especially in the largest cities, are now dependent on immigrants and non-whites to replace their aging, mostly white population.

Goodbye religion

Since the thesis of secularization became popular in the 1950s, the general assumption has been that religion would fade before the onslaught of science and modernity. To this day, despite the resurgence of Protestant Christianity in the last decades of the 20th century and the rise of Islam, this prediction is largely correct here and worldwide.

However, the future may be less secular than some suspect. The main problem here is what a British scientist has called “the religiosity gene”. Simply put, people with a certain faith orientation are more likely to have children than those who are thoroughly secular. In the United States, the most fertile states such as South Dakota, North Dakota, Utah and Nebraska are places where religious institutions are strongest. In the least faithful parts of the country – San Francisco, Boston, Portland, and Seattle – annual birth rates are a quarter or more below the national rate, according to the American Community Survey.

Eric Kauffman’s provocative “The Religious Will to Inherit Earth” suggests that the world, including the West, can become more religious than those who remain committed to faith, such as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Evangelicals, Muslims and Orthodox Jews have children far more often than less attentive and above all secular children. These societies may never return to the religious norms of the past, but the demographic future can, at least in the long run, belong to those who remain committed to their beliefs.

The political equation

Perhaps nothing warms the hearts of advancing clergymen than the idea that younger generations will start baby boomer radicalism again. However, the demographic trend here can also be less profound than predicted. The boomers have been moving slowly to the right since the 1990s and the next dominant generation, the Xers, are somewhat less conservative, but are more likely to identify themselves as conservatives or moderates than liberals.

As Xers and now Millennials – there are now 17 million Millennial mothers with a new million a year – become parents and often homeowners, they are likely to moderate their policies, if not their party affiliations. Their social liberalism is likely to remain, but they may not prefer to expand federal power to enforce it. According to Pew, hardly one in four trusts that the federal government “is doing the right thing”. This aversion to centralization contradicts the increasingly radical proposals made by progressive candidates.

In the recent UK elections, the solutions proposed by Labor Party’s Jeremy Corbyn, including the nationalization of large British industry, have helped boost the Tories among younger voters.

Here in America, a large contingent of white millennia – still the majority of their generation – could support Trump, as they did in 2016. Some researchers, such as Jean Twenge from San Diego State and John Della Volpe from Harvard, even suggest these millennia. The more their successors, the so-called Z generation, turn out to be far more independent and far less politically active than boomers in their age.

Realistically speaking, our future demographic development appears to be creating a society that is far less predictable than what experts, academics and demographers have imagined. If you look closely at the data, it is clear that the future, although unpredictable, could create a society that is completely different from expectations.

Joel Kotkin is the R.C. Hobbs President Fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange and Executive Director of the Houston-based Center for Opportunity Urbanism (www.opportunityurbanism.org).

