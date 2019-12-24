advertisement

(Bloomberg Opinion) – Democrats are facing a challenge they haven’t faced since the 1988 presidential election. They’re trying to persuade Americans enough to get a Republican out of the White House even though the economy is going well. They failed that year – and as their latest presidential debate showed, so far they haven’t figured out how to meet this challenge either this time.

At the beginning of this debate, PBS moderator Judy Woodruff noted that “the overall American economy now looks strong” and asked candidates what they would say to voters “who may not like everything President Trump does, but they really like this economy. ” of the candidates who responded denied its premises. They said it wasn’t really a strong economy.

One of their obstacles was to create specific deficiencies in the economy. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said we have the highest child poverty rate “from almost every major country on earth” and that wage growth over the past year, at 1.1% after inflation, has been “not good”. . Former Vice President Joe Biden said “most Americans” would “have to sell something or borrow money” to pay a surprise $ 400 bill. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang said depression, financial uncertainty and student loan debt are at record levels.

advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden hear near the end of the sixth nomination debate for US presidency candidates. at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California

REUTERS / Mike Blake

Many of these specific complaints are false or overrated. America’s child poverty rate looks bad in international comparisons only if you look at relative poverty: the share of children in families who make less than half the median income. This is actually a measure of inequality. Instead, look at levels of material deprivation between children and the US is in line with other countries. The child poverty rate has also fallen.

Wage growth over the past year was better than it was in most of the last two decades; and it is just as good a correlation of wage growth and high employment rates as we have seen in this period.

Biden’s stats for a $ 400 bill are wrong. He almost certainly misunderstood a Federal Reserve disclosing that 61 percent of Americans would pay a $ 400 cash bill. The other 39 percent, it is true, will sell something or borrow money, for example by running a credit card balance. This is not to say that the majority of the population would “have to” resort to such measures.

Americans’ self-reported financial security is also developing well. The percentage of Americans who tell Gallup they are worried about maintaining their standard of living has generally declined. For three years now, most have said their financial situation is improving.

While Democrats are struggling to find grim statistics, almost every economic indicator is moving in the right direction. Employment growth and wages have increased. Poverty is on the decline.

The other major problem that Democratic candidates received was to deny that Americans consider today’s economy good. Biden and Yang were joined by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, claiming that although gross domestic product and the stock market are on the rise, ordinary Americans are not feeling good economic times. “This economy is not working for most of us,” the mayor said.

Many of these specific complaints are false or overrated. America’s child poverty rate looks bad in international comparisons only if you look at relative poverty: the share of children in families who make less than half the median income

But most Americans don’t feel the way these Democrats say. As already noted, most Americans say their financial situation is improving. The percentage of Americans who say it’s “a good time to find a quality job,” as another Gallup question says, has been at or above 50% for all of Trump’s time in office. It was below 50% for almost all the years of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. For the past two years, a majority of Americans have also rated economic conditions as excellent or good. They did not do so during the past two presidencies.

It is certainly possible for Democrats to argue that we can do better, or deny that Trump’s policies are responsible for the health of the economy. A lot of positive economic trends have continued, but not accelerated, during his time in office. But to say that the “middle class is being killed”, as Biden did in the debate, means flying in the face of not only economic data but what most Americans think of their lives.

Perhaps the bottom will fall from the economy before the election in a way that few people now predict. If it stays on the same path, however, President Trump will campaign next fall with a simple economic message: He has been good for the economy and the Democratic candidate would be bad. In its current form, the Democratic nominee will oppose it by trying to convince Americans that the economy is not as good as it looks and they are not doing as well as they think they are. And then they will skip the topic of how Trump is dangerously detached from reality.

advertisement